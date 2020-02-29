Blues, Stars even at 1-1 after first period

A bank shot off a defender by David Perron got the Blues even with the Dallas Stars at 1-1 after one period at Enterprise Center on Saturday in a battle of Central Division challengers.

The Blues come into the game with a six-point edge on the Stars and a three-point lead on the Avalanche, which is playing in Nashville tonight.

The Blues fell behind when Tyler Seguin deflected in a shot by John Klingberg 8:30 into the period that may well have hit a Blue as well and that left Jake Allen helpless.

With 7:04 to go in the period, the Blues got even. Vince Dunn kept the puck in the Dallas zone with an inch to spare at the blueline and passed it to Perron, who skated deep in the zone and shot the puck into the crease, where Miro Heiskanen got his stick just in front of Dunn's and directed it into the net. It was originally announced as Dunn's goal before changed to Perron for his 25th of the season and just his second in the past 14 games.

Jacob de la Rose, making a rare appearance in the lineup because Jordan Kyrou is sick, made his presence felt with five hits in the first period. Sammy Blais, also back in the lineup, had three hits.