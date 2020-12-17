Blues' Steen retires because of back troubles

Veteran Blues forward Alexander Steen announced his retirement on Thursday because of that the team said was multiple levels of degenerative herniated discs of his lumbar spine.

Steen's status had been in doubt since the season ended when Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said Steen would likely be on long-term injured reserve at the start of the season. He did not play in five of the six playoff games with Vancouver because of an unspecified injury.

Steen, 36, was the longest serving member of the Blues, joining the team in a trade with Toronto on Nov. 24, 2008. He is fourth in team history in games with 765, ninth in goals at 195, sixth in assists at 301 and fifth in points. In the postseason, he's tied for third in games played as a Blue with 91.

But along with all that, Steen was an instrumental team leader and motivator who was liked and respected by his teammates. In the Blues' Stanley Cup run in 2018-19, he accepted a fourth-line role and that unit helped propel the team to the championship. He was one of the team's best defensive forwards

The announcement comes the morning after Steen and his wife Josefine welcomed their second child, a boy, late last night.