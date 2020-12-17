Blues' Steen retires because of back troubles

Veteran Blues forward Alexander Steen announced his retirement on Thursday because of that the team said was multiple levels of degenerative herniated discs of his lumbar spine.
Steen's status had been in doubt since the season ended when Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said Steen would likely be on long-term injured reserve at the start of the season. He did not play in five of the six playoff games with Vancouver because of an unspecified injury.
Steen, 36, was the longest serving member of the Blues, joining the team in a trade with Toronto on Nov. 24, 2008. He is fourth in team history in games with 765, ninth in goals at 195, sixth in assists at 301 and fifth in points. In the postseason, he's tied for third in games played as a Blue with 91.
But along with all that, Steen was an instrumental team leader and motivator who was liked and respected by his teammates. In the Blues' Stanley Cup run in 2018-19, he accepted a fourth-line role and that unit helped propel the team to the championship. He was one of the team's best defensive forwards
The announcement comes the morning after Steen and his wife Josefine welcomed their second child, a boy, late last night.
Steen played in 55 games last season, with seven goals and 10 assists. On Feb. 1, he played in his 1,000th career game, and by chance it happened in Winnipeg, the city where he was born and grew up while his father played for the Jets.
In a practical matter, Steen's retirement will simplify one question about the Blues. The team was over the salary cap after their offseason signings, but Armstrong said the team would be under it when the season started because Steen and Vladimir Tarasenko would be on long-term injured reserve. But that would mean they would still need to have that space when the players returned. Steen would have had a $5.75 million salary cap hit this season, but now that won't be a factor. The Blues will be able to have Tarasenko return to active play without any moves being made and will, in fact, have some salary cap space to play with.
Bigger role for Kyrou? Can Husso cut it? And a Mike Martz question. Quick hits with Blues writer Jim Thomas
Q: JT, now that Jake Allen is gone, are there any worries within the organization about the backup goalie situation? I know Husso had been struggling a bit in the minors. I liked the fact that Binnington had a veteran backup in Allen. I think we all kind of looked at Allen as Binnington's safety net but he wont be able to lean on that anymore.
A: That's a key question for this year, especially since there probably will be a more condensed schedule _ more back-to-backs, meaning you'll have to play the backup at times. You recall, there was a time when Husso was considered the next goalie up, rather than Binnington, so the organization has liked what it's seen in Husso. Injuries contributed to some of Husso's woes in San Antonio. But he was very strong down the stretch last season _ I believe it was 12 goals allowed over his last 10 starts. But you're right, not quite the secure feeling you got knowing Allen was backing up Binnington, at least not going in.
Q: Jim, do you think one of the reasons the NHL has been so slow to announce plans for the 2021 season is that the league has looked around the current sports landscape and is considering whether to postpone the start of the season till late Feb early March when a vaccine will be more widely distributed?
A: It's clear the league has been slow-playing Return to Play to see how the pandemic was playing out. The NHL took the same route last summer and it worked out well. Remember, Vegas was one of the early frontrunners for the Western Conference hub city (that went to Edmonton). Had the league not taken a patient approach, it might have picked Vegas, which potentially could've been a disaster as COVID-19 cases spiked there dramatically in the late spring/early summer. This time around, though, the NHL can't wait forever because they need at minimum of 48 games to have any kind of legitimacy to the regular season. And they pretty much have to be done with the playoffs by mid July to clear the decks for NBC's coverage of the Olympics.
And we should also remember that a stalemate on additional financial concessions asked for by the league, led to a stalemate of about 2 weeks.
Q: Hi Jim. What would your bottom six look like with the forwards?
A: Blais-Bozak-Kyrou
Clifford-Barbashev-Sundqvist
(Obviously with Barbashev and Sundqvist being interchangeable at center and right wing.)
Q: I don’t expect Clifford to be an every night player. Who would you guess is the other forward(s) who play? I also think Kyrou needs a long look in the top six. He’s so explosive he needs a real chance, especially with Vlad out.
A: I'm sure we could see MacEachern and de la Rose getting fourth-line minutes besides Clifford. Also, not sure Kyrou is quite ready for the top 6. But I think he's certainly got that kind of skill. A regular spot on the third line would at least be a start.
Q: JT, since Vladi and Steen won't be ready at the start of the season, will the Blues have to make a move to replace them? Will Troy Brower be brought back since they have 2 holes to fill?
A: No, I don't think Brouwer will be back unless there are some additional injuries. He is an unrestricted free agent and told me a while back that he had not heard from the Blues. And I don't think they need to make an additional move or two.
They already have 14 forwards under contract (besides Tarasenko and Steen) in Schwartz, Schenn, Thomas, Sanford, O'Reilly, Perron, Blais, Bozak, Kyrou, Clifford, Barbashev, Sundqvist, MacEachern, and de la Rose.
In addition, Kostin, Toropchenko and Poganski are among the prospects waiting in the wings.
Q: Has anyone out there watched any of the Blues' 2019 playoff games? Over the weekend I was trying to stay away from the news so I watched game 5 against Winnipeg. What a game! It only gets better with age. Binnington had to have made at least 10 game-saving saves to keep the boys in it before they tied and won the game with Schwartz' tip in. I believe that comeback showed the team they had something special to make a long run. They just wouldn't quit.
This is THE game of the 2019 Blues winning season. I know, most say game 7 at Boston. What say you?
A: I watched some of those playoff games when FSM was showing replays last spring during the initial pandemic pause. That Winnipeg series was something else. And Game 5, I believe was dubbed the "Manitoba Miracle" by TV play-by-play man John Kelly. I believe that's where Connor Hellebuyck came up with his "lucky pinball" quote about some of the Blues' goals, I think in reference to the Schwartz goal. The entire "White Out" atmosphere was tremendous. Game 7 against Dallas might also rival Game 5 in Winnipeg for top game in the series. Also rivaling it might be the "Urinal Game" in Boston. and the "Hand-Pass Game" against San Jose.
Q: Hey Jim - missed last weeks chat due to 70 degree weather... what a difference a week makes! It’s starting to look & feel like hockey weather. I prefer to play in the Central/South division. Rivalries with CHI & Nash and a renewed rivalry with Detroit... plus Maroon. Of course the biggest issue with the West division are the travel issues, but there are some intriguing matchups. We’ve got some good rivalries with DAL, COL & SJ.... plus Petro & Backes. Which division do you think we’d have more success with?
A: Granted, the fortunes of teams can change from year to year, but on paper it looks like the West will be the tougher division assuming it's Anaheim, Arizona, Colorado, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Jose, Vegas and the Blues. You'd get the top four seeds in the entire 15-team Western Conference from last season. But in Anaheim, LA and San Jose, you'd also get 3 of the 7 teams that didn't even qualify for the expanded 24-team playoff field.
In addition, Arizona has given the Blues fits lately: 6-2-1 against them over the past 3 seasons.
In the Central/South, you do have the defending Cup champs in Tampa Bay, plus pretty good squads in Carolina, Columbus, Minnesota and Nashville. But Florida, Chicago and Detroit don't shape up as formidable teams.
The records against both "divisions" as construed above was very similar last season. The Blues went 14-4-4 against what would be the West, and 12-4-2 against what would be the Central/South.
Q: What can we expect long term with the ECHL affiliate? I know a lot is up in the air right now, but do you see the Blues sticking with Tulsa?
A: No, Tulsa ended its relationship with the Blues at the end of last season, switching over to Anaheim. I'm told this made sense from a Tulsa perspective because they had more players on the roster from the Anaheim organization than St. Louis. The Blues had planned to send players to the Worcester (Mass.) Railers ECHL team (which is affiliated with the NY Islanders). That would've been very convenient for the Blues because their new AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, is only about 50 miles away. Alas, Worcester has become one of several ECHL teams opting out of the league's entire 2020-21 season. So as of now, I don't know what the Blues are going to do with any ECHL-level players. But with everything else going on, I don't think it's very high on the team's to-do list. I'm sure they're hoping right now that there will simply be an AHL season.
Q: I know being a writer you’re supposed to be impartial but do you have a favorite non-Blues Nhl team. Mine has been Tampa for a while now but I’m really impressed with the Islanders the last couple years.
A: I obviously watch the Western Conference more often since those are the teams the Blues are playing more often. For some reason I really like watching Vancouver and Colorado. I like the young talent of the Canucks, and I love watching MacKinnon play for Colorado. In fact, I told him that in so many words after a morning skate in St. Louis this past season. (He seemed genuinely flattered.) But don't get met wrong. It's one thing to like watching the Avalanche. But I could never be a "fan" of a team owned by Stan Kroenke.
Q: Are you surprised Martz never got another head coaching job again in the NFL?
A: Yes and no. He certainly had the talent and the resume. But he could be headstrong and hard to work with,, especially when he was an OC and not in charge as head coach. When it didn't happen with Lovie Smith in Chicago I kind of wondered at the time if he'd work again. Nothing against Jonathan Hayes, but I would've loved to have seen Martz as head coach of the Battlehawks. Now, that would have been fun. I actually suggested to Oliver Luck that he take a look at Martz in St. Louis, but Martz was working as head coach of the San Diego Fleet in the Alliance of American Football at the time.
