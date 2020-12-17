 Skip to main content
Blues' Steen retires because of back troubles
Veteran Blues forward Alexander Steen announced his retirement on Thursday because of that the team said was multiple levels of degenerative herniated discs of his lumbar spine.

Steen's status had been in doubt since the season ended when Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said Steen would likely be on long-term injured reserve at the start of the season. He did not play in five of the six playoff games with Vancouver because of an unspecified injury.

Steen, 36, was the longest serving member of the Blues, joining the team in a trade with Toronto on Nov. 24, 2008. He is fourth in team history in games with 765, ninth in goals at 195, sixth in assists at 301 and fifth in points. In the postseason, he's tied for third in games played as a Blue with 91.

But along with all that, Steen was an instrumental team leader and motivator who was liked and respected by his teammates. In the Blues' Stanley Cup run in 2018-19, he accepted a fourth-line role and that unit helped propel the team to the championship. He was one of the team's best defensive forwards

The announcement comes the morning after Steen and his wife Josefine welcomed their second child, a boy, late last night.

Steen played in 55 games last season, with seven goals and 10 assists. On Feb. 1, he played in his 1,000th career game, and by chance it happened in Winnipeg, the city where he was born and grew up while his father played for the Jets.

The Blues and Stars meet at Enterprise

Alternate captain Alexander Steen works on his skates before a game at Enterprise Center. (Post-Dispatch photo by J.B. Forbes)

In a practical matter, Steen's retirement will simplify one question about the Blues. The team was over the salary cap after their offseason signings, but Armstrong said the team would be under it when the season started because Steen and Vladimir Tarasenko would be on long-term injured reserve. But that would mean they would still need to have that space when the players returned. Steen would have had a $5.75 million salary cap hit this season, but now that won't be a factor. The Blues will be able to have Tarasenko return to active play without any moves being made and will, in fact, have some salary cap space to play with.

