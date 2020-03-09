Blues' Sundqvist fined $5,000 for elbowing Blackhawk

Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist avoided a major penalty for elbowing on Sunday night but ended up with a $5,000 fine for his hit on Chicago's Adam Boqvist.

The play happened with about five minutes to go in the second period on Sunday. Sundqvist won a race to the puck with Boqvist, but after that, swung his elbow around, hitting Boqvist. Boqvist didn't return to the game and is in the league's concussion protocol.

Sundqvist was originally given a five-minute major for elbowing, but under a new policy where all major penalties are given a video review by the referees, it was downgraded to two minutes for elbowing and two minutes for roughing. With many of the penalties cancelling out, Chicago ended up with a two-minute power play.

The Blackhawks were not happy with Sundqvist's hit.

"I think it's an unnecessary hit," Chicago coach Jeremy Colliton said. "There's nothing wrong with finishing your check, but there was no reason, no reason for the contact to his head. It was totally unrelated to the play. It was late. (Sundqvist) was trying to get (Boqvist). So he did. And we end up losing an important player for us for the rest of the game. It puts extra stress on our defense who have played a lot, especially the top guys and we end up with a two-minute power play. It doesn't seem on the right level if you ask me."