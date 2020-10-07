Blues take center Peterson, defenseman Loof in third round of draft

The Blues started Day 2 of the NHL draft by taking Dylan Peterson, a center who had been in the U.S. national development program and will be playing at Boston University in the third round.

That was the 86th pick, and the Blues' next pick was not long after, at 88, where they took Leo Loof, a defenseman from Sweden.

In the fourth round, the Blues took Tanner Dickinson, a center from Ohio who is playing juniors with Sault Ste. Marie in the OHL.

Peterson was born in Northern California, moved to Taiwan, then to Calgary, then Colorado, and then to Ottawa before going into the U.S. national development program, where he has been the past two years. When he was in Taiwan, he was fluent in Mandarin, but he says he has since forgotten all of it.

Peterson was ranked 43rd among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

According to EliteProspects.com: "Peterson does a pretty good job of setting up shop at the net front, and he's a lot to handle from that position. Once he's established the offensive zone, he recognizes good outlets and finds teammates nicely. Like many players this size, Peterson is still coming to terms with the immense advantages afforded him by his massive frame."