Blues take center Peterson, defenseman Loof on second day of NHL draft

The Blues finished up their 2020 draft class on Wednesday on a marathon day of player selection, sticking mostly to North American players in juniors or college. They finished with three forwards, three defensemen and a goalie, all of whom, owing to the Blues slot in the draft order, won't be playing with the team for several seasons at best.

They started Day 2 of the NHL draft by taking Dylan Peterson, a center who had been in the U.S. national development program and will be playing at Boston University in the third round. That was the 86th pick, and the Blues' next pick was not long after, at 88, where they took Leo Loof, a defenseman from Sweden.

In the fourth round, the Blues took Tanner Dickinson, a center from Ohio who is playing juniors with Sault Ste. Marie in the OHL. The Blues had two fifth-round picks and traded the first, No. 146, for picks 163 and 194. With the other fifth-round pick, No. 150, they took defenseman Matthew Kessel from the University of Massachusetts.