Coach Craig Berube stressed the importance of the first period and a good start to his team before the Blues' game with Vegas on Thursday after his team allowed early goals in their three previous games, all losses.
The Blues jumped out to a 1-0 lead but then gave up two goals and finished the period down 2-1 to the Golden Knights at Enterprise Center.
Oskar Sundqvist, in his first game back after missing six with a lower-body injury, was a terror, forcing turnovers, making plays and generally looking a player sorely missed by the Blues in the past two weeks.
He set up the first goal, digging a puck out of the corner, feeding Jacob de la Rose who then set up a charging Mackenzie MacEachern for Double Mac's fifth goal of the season.
But on the very next shift, just 25 seconds later, the Golden Knights quickly moved the puck up ice out of their own end. Max Pacioretty was alone on the right wing and came in on goalie Jordan Binnington, who stopped his initial shot, but Pacioretty poked in the rebound.
With 7:32 to go in the period, Vegas took the lead. The Blues couldn't get the puck out of their own end. Nate Schmidt took a shot that ex-Blue Ryan Reaves tipped in the crease and as the puck was rolling toward the net, William Carrier, a Blues draft pick, tapped it in.
The Blues had to kill off a penalty late in the period. They didn't have a power play.
Vegas outshot the Blues 13-8, with Jordan Kyrou having three of the eight shots on goal.