The Blues traded Robby Fabbri, a once-promising forward whose career was derailed by two knee surgeries, to Detroit for Jacob de la Rose, a 24-year-old Swedish left wing.
Fabbri was a healthy scratch for the eighth straight game on Wednesday and had played just once since Oct. 19.
"Wish him all the best," coach Craig Berube said. "A great kid, hard-working guy. He fell on some injuries. Wish him all the best. A real good guy."
De la Rose has one goal and three assists in 16 games for the Red Wings. He was a second-round pick of Montreal in 2013. In a six-season NHL career, he has 12 goals and 20 assists in 195 games. Detroit claimed him on waivers from Montreal on Oct. 17, 2018. He's never had more than four goals in an NHL season.
"He's a big center, winger, Swedish player," Berube said. "Smart hockey player, good skater. We'll see when he gets here, take a look at him, see where he fits in."
He may fit in pretty soon. With Alexander Steen hurting his left leg and leaving Wednesday's game with Edmonton, the Blues may have a spot for a forward open and Fabbri had been the team's only extra forward. The team does have an open roster spot to call someone up from San Antonio.
Fabbri had one goal in nine games for the Blues this season.
Berube, asked several days ago about Fabbri being scratched, said, "I just didn’t see enough I guess in the last game and went with a different guy. Blais is ready to go. He’s played well this year. He felt good and he was ready to go. And I like Mackenzie MacEachern and what he gives us. He goes out and forechecks hard. He skates. He gets on top of people. He’s an aggressive player and I’ve liked his game. So I kept him in there."
"I think those few games before I got scratched were kind of my best ones," Fabbri said at the time. "I felt fast, I felt good. I got on the scoresheet, which was nice. I'm just doing what I can control and that's how I play out there, playing my game and I've got no say over the rest."
Fabbri was the Blues' first-round pick in 2014, taken with the 21st pick overall. He made the club in 2015-16 rather than being sent back to juniors, and had 18 goals and 19 assists that season in a season that started when he was 19. But in the next season, he hurt his knee and missed final 31 games of the season. He had 11 goals and 18 assists at the time.
He was on the ice and ready to play at the start of the 17-18 season, but after one preseason game, he needed another knee operation and missed that entire season. He returned midseason but then lost time again with a shoulder injury. He played in 32 games last season, with two goals and four assists.