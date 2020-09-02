Blues trade goalie Jake Allen to Montreal

Every move the Blues make this offseason will be looked at in the light of how it impacts any effort to re-sign Pietrangelo.

"I don't think we've made any secret that we'd like to get Alex signed," Armstrong said, "and Alex has made it known that he would like to sign here, so we have to work through that and at the end of the day, it's a math equation."

Asked about that equation, Armstrong said: "It's 81.5 million divided by 23." The salary cap is $81.5 million and 23 is the number of players on an active roster.

Allen had a solid season with the Blues, and his play in Games 3 and 4 against Vancouver kept that series alive. The Blues lost in Game 5, with Allen in net, and then Jordan Binnington returned for Game 6, the team's final game this season.

The Blues drafted Allen in the second round (34th overall) in 2008 and has played his entire career with the Blues. He has a record of 148-94-26, with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. He is second to Brian Elliott in shutouts with the Blues, with 21. Elliott had 25.