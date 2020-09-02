Blues trade goalie Jake Allen to Montreal

In a move that seemed inevitable considering the many factors that face the Blues this offseason, the team traded longtime goalie Jake Allen to Montreal on Wednesday for two draft picks.
The Blues will get two picks in the 2020 draft: Washington's third-round and Chicago's seventh-round pick, both of which the Canadiens acquired in other trades. The Blues will also send their seventh-round pick in 2022 to Montreal. The Blues now have seven picks in the draft, one in the first, none in the second and two in the third.
The move frees up salary cap space, which was going to be needed whether or not the team is successful in re-signing captain Alex Pietrangelo.
Allen has one more year on his contract, paying him $4.35 million.
"Obviously with the flat cap next year and moving forward, we wanted to create some space for this summer," general manager Doug Armstrong said. "Jointly with that is trying to incorporate younger players into our group. Ville Husso is a player that we have high hopes for and we believe he has earned his right to compete for an NHL job and to do that, you have to create opportunity."
By getting only draft picks in return, the Blues free up cap space without taking on any new salary, which is essential for them this offseason. The Blues are now about $6 million under the salary cap, though in addition to Pietrangelo they have two restricted free agents in Vince Dunn and Jacob de la Rose. They probably need to move another $5 million or so for all the signings they need to do.
Every move the Blues make this offseason will be looked at in the light of how it impacts any effort to re-sign Pietrangelo.
"I don't think we've made any secret that we'd like to get Alex signed," Armstrong said, "and Alex has made it known that he would like to sign here, so we have to work through that and at the end of the day, it's a math equation."
Asked about that equation, Armstrong said: "It's 81.5 million divided by 23." The salary cap is $81.5 million and 23 is the number of players on an active roster.
Allen had a solid season with the Blues, and his play in Games 3 and 4 against Vancouver kept that series alive. The Blues lost in Game 5, with Allen in net, and then Jordan Binnington returned for Game 6, the team's final game this season.
The Blues drafted Allen in the second round (34th overall) in 2008 and has played his entire career with the Blues. He has a record of 148-94-26, with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. He is second to Brian Elliott in shutouts with the Blues, with 21. Elliott had 25.
The trade means that Ville Husso will step into the backup role behind Binnington. The Blues signed Husso to a two-year, one-way contract earlier this year, the first signal that they were prepared to part ways with Allen. Husso has yet to play in a regular-season NHL game, though he has been on the bench as the backup for five and was the team's third goalie in the Edmonton bubble. Husso has shown well in preseason games and was supposed to be the team's goalie in waiting, but got off to a slow start last season, got hurt, and was passed by Binnington, who went on to fame and fortune.
Allen was the ultimate good soldier for the Blues last season, handing over his hard-earned starter's spot to the red-hot Binnington as the team made its run to the Stanley Cup. Though Allen obviously wanted to play, even he admitted that the way Binnington was playing made him impossible to sit. Allen remained supportive throughout and then accepted the role as the No. 2 goalie this season, again without public complaint.
Allen made his debut with the Blues in the 2012 playoffs, when Ken Hitchcock sent him out to the ice for a minute so he could pause the game without having to use his timeout. He played one minute, then went back to the bench.
His real NHL debut came in the 2012-13 season and he returned for good in 2014-15. He is second all-time in wins with the franchise with 148, behind Mike Liut's 151.
Allen is from Fredericton, New Brunswick, in eastern Canada, and spends his offseason there, so it will be a much shorter drive for him when camp starts to get to Montreal, where he will be the backup to Carey Price.
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.