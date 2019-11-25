Two days later and 300 miles away, not much has changed.
The Blues trail the Predators 2-0 after one period on Monday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. On Saturday, it was 3-1 after one period.
This one isn't quite as lopsided as Saturday -- Nashville didn't go up 2-0 until 11:37 had been played this time, compared to 3:40 last time -- as the shots on goal were even at 10-10. But the Blues had 3:41 of consecutive power play time, including 19 seconds with a two-man advantage, and didn't score.
Nashville went up 1-0 at 7:59 mark on a shot by Nick Bonino to the far post past Jake Allen on just their second shot of the game. It went to 2-0 when Ryan Johansen put in a rebound that was laying around in front of the goal after Allen made an initial pad save.
The Blues haven't had a lot of great chances so far.
Nashville will 1:46 of a power play to start the second period after a hooking penalty on Zach Sanford.
Troy Brouwer, making his season debut, played 3:27 in the first period and had no shots. He did win one faceoff.