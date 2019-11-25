Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
History made clinching Western finals berth, Preds now rest

Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) scores the winning goal against St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen (34) during the third period in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators won 3-1 to win the series 4-2. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

 The Associated Press

Two days later and 300 miles away, not much has changed.

The Blues trail the Predators 2-0 after one period on Monday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. On Saturday, it was 3-1 after one period.

This one isn't quite as lopsided as Saturday -- Nashville didn't go up 2-0 until 11:37 had been played this time, compared to 3:40 last time -- as the shots on goal were even at 10-10. But the Blues had 3:41 of consecutive power play time, including 19 seconds with a two-man advantage, and didn't score.

Nashville went up 1-0 at 7:59 mark on a shot by Nick Bonino to the far post past Jake Allen on just their second shot of the game. It went to 2-0 when Ryan Johansen put in a rebound that was laying around in front of the goal after Allen made an initial pad save. 

The Blues haven't had a lot of great chances so far.

Nashville will 1:46 of a power play to start the second period after a hooking penalty on Zach Sanford.

Troy Brouwer, making his season debut, played 3:27 in the first period and had no shots. He did win one faceoff.

Tags

View comments