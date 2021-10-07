Blues trim seven from camp roster as they close in on final decisions

The Blues made the simple roster moves on Thursday, sending six players back to Springfield and releasing Michael Frolik from his professional tryout, setting up the trickier final roster decisions as they approach Monday’s deadline to set the opening day squad.
Sent to Springfield were forwards Nikita Alexandrov, Sam Anas and Nathan Walker, defensemen Calle Rosen and Steven Santini and goalie Charlie Lindgren. All but Alexandrov will have to go through waivers, but all have a very good chance of making it through.
That leaves the Blues with 29 players in camp, including the injured Oskar Sundqvist, meaning that they will have to trim five (or possibly six) players before Monday. They have 17 forwards and will need to get to 13 or 14, eight defensemen and will need to get to seven, and three goalies, needing to get to two.
The question marks still in camp:
Do they sign forward James Neal, who is in camp on a tryout?
Do they keep around forward Jake Neighbours for a nine-game trial period or return him to his juniors team? (Neighbours is 19 and not eligible to play in the AHL this season.)
Once they make that decision, who do they decide to keep among Kyle Clifford, Dakota Joshua, Mackenzie MacEachern, Logan Brown and Klim Kostin? If Neighbours and Neal stay, there’s room for only two of those (or one if cap concerns required it). Clifford, MacEachern and Brown all have to go through waivers; Joshua and Kostin don’t.
On the defense front, there are the seven defensemen from last season and newcomer Scott Perunovich, Chances are Perunovich starts the season in Springfield and is called back at the first available opportunity.
The extra goalie is Colten Ellis, who has to play in a professional game and likely starts in the ECHL.
In camp, the numbers are down to the point where the Blues can have everyone in the same session and players no longer have their names and numbers on their practice jerseys.
"You know it's winding down," coach Craig Berube said. "That's a good sign it's winding down, we've got one game left, so we got everybody out there in one group. It's certainly a little easier that way. It's a lot of work but it's good. It's part of it all. You've got to move on from some guys, it's tough decisions, but that's the way it goes."
The last look for these players will come on Friday night at Enterprise Center, when the Blues play their final preseason game, against Columbus.
"I think there's a couple guys are gonna be in there that we're looking at still, but a lot of our lineup will be in there," Berube said.
Here’s how the Blues lined up on Thursday in practice:
Forwards
Saad-O’Reilly-Perron