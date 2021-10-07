Blues trim seven from camp roster as they close in on final decisions

On the defense front, there are the seven defensemen from last season and newcomer Scott Perunovich, Chances are Perunovich starts the season in Springfield and is called back at the first available opportunity.

The extra goalie is Colten Ellis, who has to play in a professional game and likely starts in the ECHL.

In camp, the numbers are down to the point where the Blues can have everyone in the same session and players no longer have their names and numbers on their practice jerseys.

"You know it's winding down," coach Craig Berube said. "That's a good sign it's winding down, we've got one game left, so we got everybody out there in one group. It's certainly a little easier that way. It's a lot of work but it's good. It's part of it all. You've got to move on from some guys, it's tough decisions, but that's the way it goes."

The last look for these players will come on Friday night at Enterprise Center, when the Blues play their final preseason game, against Columbus.

"I think there's a couple guys are gonna be in there that we're looking at still, but a lot of our lineup will be in there," Berube said.

Here’s how the Blues lined up on Thursday in practice:

Forwards