Blues turn to Husso in net for one-game homestand

The Blues will turn back to Ville Husso in goal on Friday night for their game with the Buffalo Sabres.

Jordan Binnington had shown well in his return to the net on Tuesday in Philadelphia, but he now looks likely to start Sunday’s afternoon game in Chicago as the Blues start a four-game trip.

Coach Craig Berube said the Blues were sticking with the plan they had in place before the Philadelphia game to start Husso against Buffalo.

“We always think about things,” he said, “but we got a plan before the game in Philadelphia but we sticking to the plan. … That was the plan, to get (Husso) back in the net against Buffalo.”

Husso leads the league in goals-against average at 1.97 and is second to the Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin in save percentage at .936.

Brayden Schenn and Brandon Saad, who both missed Thursday’s practice, were back on the ice for an optional morning skate. Schenn had missed the session after his wife had a baby, Huxley Michael Schenn, on Wednesday night and Saad had been sick. Berube said both would be in the lineup on Friday night.

Dakota Joshua and Logan Brown look to be the healthy scratches. Marco Scandella skated with the team again.

With an optional skate, the Blues didn’t run lines on Friday, but based on Thursday’s practice, and with the return of Schenn and Saad, they are likely to line up this way:

Forwards

Saad-O’Reilly-Perron

Buchnevich-Thomas-Tarasenko

Kyrou-Schenn-Barbashev

Kostin-Bozak-Sundqvist

Defensemen

Mikkola-Parayko

Krug-Faulk

Walman-Bortuzzo

Goalie

Husso

And for the Sabres:

Forwards

Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Rasmus Asplund -- Dylan Cozens -- Kyle Okposo

Peyton Krebs -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Victor Olofsson

Anders Bjork -- Cody Eakin -- John Hayden

Defensemen

Rasmus Dahlin -- Casey Fitzgerald

Mattias Samuelsson -- Jacob Bryson

Robert Hagg -- Mark Pysyk

Goalie

Dustin Tokarski

Craig Anderson

Scratched: Mark Jankowski, Brandon Biro

Injured: Henri Jokiharju (lower body), Jack Quinn (lower body), Will Butcher (lower body), Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body), Zemgus Girgensons (lower body), Colin Miller (upper body), Malcolm Subban (upper body), Drake Caggiula (upper body)

Watch out

The first home game after a long trip is always considered a trap game in the NHL, and this one for the Blues is further complicated by the team heading back out on the road on Saturday for a game Sunday in Chicago, the start of another nine-day trip.

“It can be,” Berube said after Thursday’s practice. “We discussed that this morning and I wanted to push them a little bit in practice today with the skating and work, just to get them ready to go.”

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.