Blues unveil their power-play units; teams gets 3 more national TV games

The Blues did their first power play work of training camp Wednesday morning, and here’s what it looked like:

Unit No. 1 — Torey Krug, Mike Hoffman, Ryan O’Reilly, David Perron and Brayden Schenn.

Unit No. 2 —Tyler Bozak, Vince Dunn, Colton Parayko, Jaden Schwartz and Robert Thomas.

Notable by his absence on either unit was defenseman Justin Faulk.

For the first time in camp, the Blues split their roster into what could best be described as a “varsity” group and a prospects group during two morning practice sessions at Centene Community Ice Center.

The first group consisted of 25 players, all of whom are NHL regulars who will compete for the 23 spots on the opening-day roster.

The second group consisted of 15 players, many of which will compete for spots on the taxi squad or play in the American Hockey League —when and if the AHL gets going.

Skating in the second group Wednesday morning:

Forwards

Sam Anas, Tanner Kaspick, Hugh McGing, Curtis McKenzie, Jake Neighbours, Austin Poganski, Nolan Stevens, Nathan Walker.