Blues unveil their power-play units; team gets three more national TV games
Day two of camp

St. Louis Blues left wing Nathan Walker (26) is pinned to the boards by defenseman Torey Krug (47) during a practice at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. This is the second on ice practice for the team in the 2021 season. The first game for the Blues is away on Jan. 13 against the Colorado Avalanche. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

The Blues did their first power play work of training camp Wednesday morning, and here’s what it looked like:

Unit No. 1 — Torey Krug, Mike Hoffman, Ryan O’Reilly, David Perron and Brayden Schenn.

Unit No. 2 —Tyler Bozak, Vince Dunn, Colton Parayko, Jaden Schwartz and Robert Thomas.

Notable by his absence on either unit was defenseman Justin Faulk.

For the first time in camp, the Blues split their roster into what could best be described as a “varsity” group and a prospects group during two morning practice sessions at Centene Community Ice Center.

The first group consisted of 25 players, all of whom are NHL regulars who will compete for the 23 spots on the opening-day roster.

The second group consisted of 15 players, many of which will compete for spots on the taxi squad or play in the American Hockey League — when and if the AHL gets going.

Skating in the second group Wednesday morning:

Forwards

Sam Anas, Tanner Kaspick, Hugh McGing, Curtis McKenzie, Jake Neighbours, Austin Poganski, Nolan Stevens, Nathan Walker.

Defensemen

Scott Perunovich, Mitch Reinke, Tyler Tucker, Steven Santini, Jake Walman

Goalies

Jon Gillies, Joel Hofer

Neighbours, the team’s first-round draft pick in October, left the ice early after taking a puck to the face.

The Blues will scrimmage at 7 p.m. at Centene, and then have an off day Thursday. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans aren’t allowed at training camp practices and scrimmages.

More national games

Turns out the schedule of national television games released by NBC last week wasn’t a final list.

The Blues have been given three additional national games, raising their total to seven contests — six on NBCSN and one on NBC. Here’s the updated Blues schedule:

Wednesday, Jan. 13: @ Colorado, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN

Wednesday, Feb. 24: Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN

Wednesday, March 3: @ Anaheim, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN

Wednesday, March 31: Arizona, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

Tuesday, April 20: @ Colorado, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN

Saturday, April 24: Colorado, 2 p.m., NBC

Wednesday, April 28: @ Minnesota, 6 p.m., NBCSN

It’s possible the Blues could get another national game or two because five scheduled games from May 2 through May 8 are listed as “to be determined” on the NBC/NBCSN schedule released Wednesday.

