Blues update: Barbashev could be back Friday

The next Blue back in the lineup could be forward Ivan Barbashev.

Barbashev took part in practice on Wednesday, the first time he'd been seen on ice with his teammates, and coach Craig Berube said he might be in the lineup on Friday when the Blues play Colorado in Denver.

"He looked good today," Berube said. "I think he's making real good strides and we'll evaluate him tomorrow and I've talked to him about possibly Friday. He looks pretty good but he's got to feel like he's ready to go. So we'll wait till tomorrow."

Berube was more confident about Barbashev than he was about another player on the cusp of a comeback, Colton Parayko. He also skated with the team, though on a fourth defensive pairing with Niko Mikkola.

"Different situation," Berube said. "I don't really know. Tomorrow, we'll see how he looks and how he feels again and make a decision on him. That one's up in the air."

Parayko has been out since Feb. 18 with a back injury that was limiting his effectiveness before he came out.

"Way more trickier," Berube said. "That issue he has, he has to feel comfortable mentally and, physically, he's probably not going to feel as good as he wants to feel. But we'll have to see."