Blues update: Parayko, Dunn out for game with Colorado

The injuries just keep on coming for the Blues.
They will be down two defensemen tonight when they face Colorado for the final time this season. Colton Parayko and Vince Dunn, who both left Saturday’s game with injuries, will be out. A third defenseman, Torey Krug, did not take part in the morning skate and coach Craig Berube said a decision will be made on him in pregame warmups.
The injuries mean that Niko Mikkola will be back in the lineup and that, if Berube goes with 11 forwards and seven defensemen again, that Steven Santini will make his Blues debut tonight.
Berube said Parayko and Dunn both had upper-body injuries.
Parayko left the game Saturday in the first period and did not return. That was his eighth game back after missing 21 games with a back injury. Berube said Saturday that this injury was not related to his previous one.
Dunn left the game in the third period and did not return.
Parayko, of course, is one of the key pieces of the Blues defense. He and Marco Scandella had been used on a pairing that the Blues used against Colorado's top line, with Nathan MacKinnon.
“Other guys are gonna come in and play well," Berube said. "I don’t really think it’s anything more than that. The guys that are in there, keep doing their job and that’s the way it goes."
On Saturday, when Parayko went out, the Blues moved Justin Faulk alongside Scandella. If Krug plays, he may end up alongside Jake Walman, while Niko Mikkola, a healthy scratch the past 10 games, plays with Robert Bortuzzo.
Berube went with 11 forwards and seven defensemen on Saturday and said he was inclined to go that way again.
"I think it's a good possibility we will do the same thing tonight," he said. "I thought it worked out pretty well. You get some of your top guys a few more extra minutes here and there, which is good, and overall, I thought the D did what they needed to do. I thought Bortz added that physical presence in the game. It was a penalty (in the opening minutes) on Landeskog, but I like the physicality part of it. I thought he did a good job, so we'll see how it goes tonight here in warmups."
There were signs at the morning skate that the decision may already have been made. Zach Sanford, the forward likely to sit, was on the ice long after his teammates had gone into the dressing room.