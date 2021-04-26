Blues update: Parayko, Dunn out for game with Colorado

The injuries just keep on coming for the Blues.

They will be down two defensemen tonight when they face Colorado for the final time this season. Colton Parayko and Vince Dunn, who both left Saturday’s game with injuries, will be out. A third defenseman, Torey Krug, did not take part in the morning skate and coach Craig Berube said a decision will be made on him in pregame warmups.

The injuries mean that Niko Mikkola will be back in the lineup and that, if Berube goes with 11 forwards and seven defensemen again, that Steven Santini will make his Blues debut tonight.

Berube said Parayko and Dunn both had upper-body injuries.

Parayko left the game Saturday in the first period and did not return. That was his eighth game back after missing 21 games with a back injury. Berube said Saturday that this injury was not related to his previous one.

Dunn left the game in the third period and did not return.

Parayko, of course, is one of the key pieces of the Blues defense. He and Marco Scandella had been used on a pairing that the Blues used against Colorado's top line, with Nathan MacKinnon.