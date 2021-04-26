 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blues update: Parayko, Dunn out for game with Colorado
0 comments

Blues update: Parayko, Dunn out for game with Colorado

{{featured_button_text}}
Burakovsky scores 2, Avs beat Blues to clinch playoff berth

Colorado Avalanche's Brandon Saad, right, handles the puck as St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, left, and Colton Parayko (55) defend during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

The injuries just keep on coming for the Blues.

They will be down two defensemen tonight when they face Colorado for the final time this season. Colton Parayko and Vince Dunn, who both left Saturday’s game with injuries, will be out. A third defenseman, Torey Krug, did not take part in the morning skate and coach Craig Berube said a decision will be made on him in pregame warmups.

The injuries mean that Niko Mikkola will be back in the lineup and that, if Berube goes with 11 forwards and seven defensemen again, that Steven Santini will make his Blues debut tonight.

Berube said Parayko and Dunn both had upper-body injuries.

Parayko left the game Saturday in the first period and did not return. That was his eighth game back after missing 21 games with a back injury. Berube said Saturday that this injury was not related to his previous one.

Dunn left the game in the third period and did not return.

Parayko, of course, is one of the key pieces of the Blues defense. He and Marco Scandella had been used on a pairing that the Blues used against Colorado's top line, with Nathan MacKinnon.

“Other guys are gonna come in and play well," Berube said. "I don’t really think it’s anything more than that. The guys that are in there, keep doing their job and that’s the way it goes."

On Saturday, when Parayko went out, the Blues moved Justin Faulk alongside Scandella. If Krug plays, he may end up alongside Jake Walman, while Niko Mikkola, a healthy scratch the past 10 games, plays with Robert Bortuzzo.

Berube went with 11 forwards and seven defensemen on Saturday and said he was inclined to go that way again.

"I think it's a good possibility we will do the same thing tonight," he said. "I thought it worked out pretty well. You get some of your top guys a few more extra minutes here and there, which is good, and overall, I thought the D did what they needed to do. I thought Bortz added that physical presence in the game. It was a penalty (in the opening minutes) on Landeskog, but I like the physicality part of it. I thought he did a good job, so we'll see how it goes tonight here in warmups."

There were signs at the morning skate that the decision may already have been made. Zach Sanford, the forward likely to sit, was on the ice long after his teammates had gone into the dressing room.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports