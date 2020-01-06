Blues updates: Parayko skates, but will he play? Mikkola called up, Walman sent down

The Blues went back to work on Monday after a rather forgettable three-game trip west which produced just one point.
Colton Parayko, who missed the Vegas game with what coach Craig Berube said was an upper-body injury, was back on the ice on Monday at Centene Community Ice Center, but after practice, Berube was iffy on whether Parayko would play on Tuesday against San Jose.
Carl Gunnarsson, meanwhile, who is on injured reserve with an upper-body injury of his own, was a very active participant in practice and said that he could be available on Tuesday if his body responded well to his increased activity on Monday.
On offense, it looks like Jordan Kyrou will be back in the lineup, with a reunited Brayden Schenn and Jaden Schwartz, and with Zach Sanford staying in, Jacob de la Rose seems headed for being a healthy scratch.
The lines and pairings:
Forwards:
Sanford-O'Reilly-Perron
Schwartz-Schenn-Kyrou
Steen-Thomas-Bozak
MacEachern-Barbashev-Sundqvist
Defense:
Faulk-Pietrangelo
Bouwmeester-Parayko
Dunn-Bortuzzo
WALMAN DOWN, MIKKOLA UP
Jake Walman, who made his NHL debut on Saturday against Vegas, was sent back to San Antonio and Niko Mikkola was called up to take his place.
Mikkola might not be here long. If Parayko and Gunnarsson are both good to go on Tuesday, he will all of a sudden be the eighth defenseman and be headed back to the AHL. On the other hand, if neither Parayko or Gunnarsson can go, Mikkola would be in the lineup.