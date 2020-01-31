Blues updates: Steen, Gunny in, Mac healthy but out against Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta _ The lower-body issue that kept Alexander Steen out of Tuesday’s Calgary game after the second period apparently is behind him.
The Blues didn’t run lines Friday morning during a heavily-attended morning skate, but coach Craig Berube confirmed that Steen will be in the lineup for Game No. 999 of his career when the team takes on the Edmonton Oilers in an 8 p.m. (Central) start at Rogers Place.
“He does everything for us out there, you know,” Berube said. “He’s been a solid player in this league for a long time. When you have a guy like that, not only in the locker room but on the ice that does things right all the time it goes a long way for our team. Leadership.”
With his first-period goal against Calgary, Steen passed Pavol Demitra for fifth place on the Blues’ career points list with 494. His game has perked up lately, with all five of his goals coming in the last seven contests.
“That line’s got good chemistry,” Berube said. “Robert Thomas’ game has really come around. And (Tyler) Bozak, too. I think the three of them are just playing good hockey together.”
GUNNY IN, MAC OUT
Once again, Carl Gunnarsson will be on the third defensive pairing ahead of Robert Bortuzzo, but fourth-line forward Mackenzie MacEachern will sit out his third consecutive game after dealing with a lower-body issue coming out of the bye/all-star break.
Berube said MacEachern “is probably good to go. I think he’s ready to go. We’ll get him back in there.”
Just not Friday night, with Sammy Blais slotted once again for MacEachern’s spot on the fourth line.
As for Gunnarsson, he will be playing in two consecutive games for the first time since just before Thanksgiving _ Nov. 25 at Nashville and Nov. 27 at Tampa Bay.
Against Calgary, Berube said it was “normal Gunny. He does his job. He’s smart player and good defensively and just makes a simple play. He hasn’t played a lot of hockey here this year, so keep him going here tonight again.”
In part because of injury, Gunnarsson has played only 19 games this season entering tonight’s contest. The D-man he’s replacing again, Bortuzzo, had played in 17 consecutive games until Tuesday in Calgary.
DYNAMIC DUO
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl share the NHL scoring lead with 27 goals and 50 assists apiece. But coach Davie Tippett has separated the pair lately. Berube sounds like he prefers it that way.
“When they’re together, they’re real dangerous for me,” Berube said, chuckling. “But they’ve been separated. We’ll see what they do tonight.”
Draisaitl is expected to once again center a line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Kailer Yamamoto on the wings.
“But again, they’re both fantastic players,” Berube said, of McDavid and Draisaitl. “It takes a lot of effort to do a good job against them defensively when they’re out there.”
However, the Draisaitl line with Nugent-Hopkins and Yamamoto has clicked lately, combining for 15 goals and 22 assists over their last nine games together.
ALLEN IN GOAL
Jake Allen gets the start against Edmonton, meaning he will have started all three games against the Oilers in the season series. Allen stopped 32 of 34 shots in a 5-2 win at Rogers Place on Nov. 6 and stopped 35 of 36 in a 2-1 triumph Dec. 18 in St. Louis. For his career, he’s 7-5-1 against the Oilers, with a 2.40 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.
For Edmonton, Mikko Koskinen makes only this third career start against the Blues: he’s 0-2-0 with a 3.59 GAA and .922 save percentage. But he was strong in the 2-1 Oilers loss at Enterprise in December¸ stopping 42 of a season-high 44 shots by the Blues.
CALAHOO FIELD TRIP?
Berube made it to his nearby hometown of Calahoo on Wednesday, and was tempted to make a team field trip there during the Blues’ two-plus days in Edmonton.
“I asked the boys, but they didn’t want to go. I wanted to have practice out there,” Berube said.
We think he was kidding.
BLUES LNEUP
Forwards
Schwartz-Schenn-Kyrou
Sanford-O’Reilly-Perron
Steen-Thomas-Bozak
Blais-de la Rose-Barbashev
Defensemen
Pietrangelo-Faulk
Bouwmeester-Parayko
Dunn-Gunnarsson
Goalie
Allen
(Extras: Bortuzzo, Brouwer, MacEachern)
OILERS LINEUP
Forwards
Neal-McDavid-Kassian
Nugent-Hopkins/Draisaitl/Yamamoto
Khaira-Sheahan-Archibald
Gagner-Haas-Chiasson
Defensemen
Nurse-Bear
Klefbom-Larsson
Jones-Benning
Goalie
Koskinen
SCHEDULE SCOPING
The Blues are 12-3-3 against the Pacific Division this season. The Oilers’ contest marks Game 3 of a post all-star break stretch in which 10 of 11 Blues games are against Western Conference teams _ a stretch ending with back-to-back games against Central Division rival Nashville on Feb. 15-16.
Following the Predators’ contests, the Blues will see a lot of the Eastern Conference over the remainder of the regular season _ 12 of their final 22 games.
BLUE NOTES
_ The 5-4 shootout win over Calgary gave the Blues 70 points in the standings in 51 games. That’s the fourth-quickest they’ve reached 70 points in team history. They needed only 50 games to do so in 2014-15 and 48 games to so in 2013-14 and 2000-01.
_ The Blues have scored at least one power play goal in 13 of their past 17 games, and are a league-best 32.6 percent (16 for 49) over that span.
_ Alex Pietrangelo leads all NHL defensemen in power play points with 21 (five goals, 16 assists).
_ The Blues are 20-0-5 this season when leading after two periods.