Blues updates: Steen, Gunny in, Mac healthy but out against Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta _ The lower-body issue that kept Alexander Steen out of Tuesday’s Calgary game after the second period apparently is behind him.

The Blues didn’t run lines Friday morning during a heavily-attended morning skate, but coach Craig Berube confirmed that Steen will be in the lineup for Game No. 999 of his career when the team takes on the Edmonton Oilers in an 8 p.m. (Central) start at Rogers Place.

“He does everything for us out there, you know,” Berube said. “He’s been a solid player in this league for a long time. When you have a guy like that, not only in the locker room but on the ice that does things right all the time it goes a long way for our team. Leadership.”

With his first-period goal against Calgary, Steen passed Pavol Demitra for fifth place on the Blues’ career points list with 494. His game has perked up lately, with all five of his goals coming in the last seven contests.

“That line’s got good chemistry,” Berube said. “Robert Thomas’ game has really come around. And (Tyler) Bozak, too. I think the three of them are just playing good hockey together.”

GUNNY IN, MAC OUT