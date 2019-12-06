The Blues had a rarity for them, a practice, on Friday at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights, to get ready for Saturday's game with Toronto at Enterprise Center.
The team won't have a morning skate on Saturday, so this was the only chance to work on things before the game, only the second one at home for the team in two weeks.
Prior to practice, three injured Blues, Oskar Sundqvist, Alexander Steen and Sammy Blais skated. None of them will play Saturday but Sundqvist and Steen are getting close. Sundqvist is eligible to come off injured reserve at any time and could play at Buffalo on Tuesday or at home against Vegas on Thursday.
The Blues said on Nov. 10 that Steen would re-evaluated in four weeks, which is Sunday, so he's also should be on the brink of a return. Blais shouldn't be back till late January/early February, but since his injury is to his wrist, he can get back on the ice and skate.
No changes in the Blues lines on Friday:
Forwards
Schwartz-Schenn-Walker
Sanford-O'Reilly-Perron
Barbashev-Bozak-Thomas
MacEachern-de la Rose-Brouwer
Defensemen
Parayko-Pietrangelo
Bouwmeester-Faulk
Dunn-Bortuzzo