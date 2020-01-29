Blues updates: Sundqvist to IR, Steen could play Friday

CALGARY, Alberta — Just when you thought the Blues were getting healthier . . .

The team placed Oskar Sundqvist on the injured reserve list Wednesday following a lower-body injury Monday in Vancouver. They are expected to make a corresponding move to add another player — and it could very well be Troy Brouwer, since he was just assigned to San Antonio on Monday.

Asked for a timetable on Sundvist’s potential return, coach Craig Berube said: “I’d say 10 days or so, something like that.

Meanwhile, the prognosis on Alexander Steen is favorable. Very favorable. He did not play in the third period or extra time in Tuesday’s 5-4 shootout win over Calgary because of a lower-body injury.

“I think he’ll be fine,” Berube said.

So there’s a chance he could play against Edmonton?

“Yes, a very good chance,” Berube said.

The Blues play Friday in Edmonton, the third game of this four-game swing through western Canada.