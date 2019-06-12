BOSTON -- Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final is just around the corner. As spelled out in this wide-ranging blog post from this morning, the Blues will not have Robert Thomas in the lineup, who is back out of the lineup after one game in, and Joel Edmundson will take Robert Bortuzzo's spot on defense. For Boston, the injured Matt Grzelcyk, whose name has been driving me crazy all series, is expected to return.
The Blues can end 51 years of frustration with the win. The Bruins can continue the Boston area's maddening level of professional sports success.
There is widespread expectation that in some way David Ortiz, the Red Sox hero who survived a murder attempt in the Dominican Republic on Sunday, will make an appearance on the scoreboard at TD Garden. Ortiz has been transferred to Boston to receive medical attention.
We'll have more to come throughout the night. Teams will be taking the ice for at about 6:40 Central time, at which point we should have confirmation of who is in and who is out. And then we'll have updates after each period, and when the game ends, we'll have a game story here and updates with quotes and whatever else comes to our attention as the night goes on.