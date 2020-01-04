Blues wake up, jump out to 3-0 lead on Vegas after one period

After two unimpressive losses, Blues coach Craig Berube gave his lineup a shake and, in Las Vegas, looks like he found a winner.

The Blues scored three times in the first period to take a 3-0 lead on the Vegas Golden Knights after one period at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. Alex Pietrangelo, Jaden Schwartz and Oskar Sundqvist scored for the Blues,

Jake Allen, who started the Arizona game, made the start instead of Jordan Binnington, who gave up seven goals to Colorado on Thursday.

The Blues are playing without defenseman Colton Parayko, who didn't practice yesterday and who took pregame warmups, but then it was decided he couldn't go. Jake Walman, the team's third-round pick in the 2014 drat, made his NHL debut in Parayko's place.

Pietrangelo started the scoring with a power-play goal, firing the puck past Marc-Andre Fleury from the slot. It's the 12th goal of the season for Pietrangelo and his fifth on the power play.

Schwartz followed with his 14th goal of the season on a play that started with Jake Allen playing the puck out to Ryan O'Reilly, who got it to David Perron, who set up Schwartz on an odd-man rush and he beat Fleury.