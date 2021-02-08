Blues-Wild game on Thursday is postponed

The Blues game at Minnesota scheduled for Thursday has been postponed by the NHL because of a COVID outbreak moving through the Minnesota team.

The Wild have nine players and one staff member on the league's COVID protocol list.

No makeup date has been set.

The teams were also supposed to play on Tuesday, but that game was postponed last week, the last of four games postponed by the league. But the Wild's situation has only gotten worse, and both the Blues game Thursday and the Wild-Kings game on Saturday have been postponed, bringing to six the number of games the Wild will have to makeup.

That brings to four the number of games the Blues need to have rescheduled, all because of COVID issues elsewhere. The Blues also have two games with the Colorado Avalanche that have to be found homes.

Unless the league rearranges the schedule, the Blues will be off until Friday, when they play Arizona again, this time in Glendale, Ariz. The Coyotes are also off between the game Monday and the game Friday. At present, the Blues will play six consecutive games against the Coyotes.

The Wild are up to nine players on the league’s COVID protocol list and may not be done.