Blues will begin staff furloughs next week

While the NHL has been on hold since March 12 because of the coronavirus but still hopes to resume play sometime and finish the 2019-20 season, with the uncertainty over how long that might be, the Blues will begin staff furloughs on Monday.
In a letter to the staff from team president and CEO Chris Zimmerman, he said that staff involved in the furloughs will have their healthcare benefits remain in effect and will be eligible to apply for state unemployment insurance and supplemental payments through the federal government.
All other staff and contractors will take a 20 percent salary reduction.
The letter did not say how many employees would be furloughed. The team said they would not be doing interviews.
Zimmerman met with the staff of the Blues, Enterprise Center and Stifel Theater on a video conference on Wednesday morning to discuss the situation and then reiterated the information in a letter.
"We have been fighting to manage the impact to our hockey and business staff since the league shutdown began on March 12," he wrote. "Though we have been successful in protecting our staff to date, today we need to initiate plans to help our business weather the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time in our lifetime, we are fighting both a health and economic crisis."
Zimmerman's letter said that the situation would be reviewed regularly as the situation changes.
The Blues aren't alone in making this move. Teams such as Buffalo, New Jersey, Arizona, Ottawa and Carolina, as well as the NHL league office, have had furloughs or pay reductions.
The NHL has been working on various scenarios to finish the season, which had about three weeks of regular season play remaining and then the postseason, but all are dependent on progress in testing for or treating COVID-19. NHL players at present have been told to self-quarantine.
It's possible the season could resume as late as August or September, with the 2020-21 season possibly starting as late as December. The league is still trying to figure out what to do with its draft, normally held in late June. It could be held as scheduled, but complications about conditional aspects of previously made trades will require some negotiations among teams.
The losses to the NHL are huge. Zimmerman said that league-wide losses could range from $500 million to over $1 billion.
NHL players don't get paid after the regular-season ends, though they have, according to reports, delayed what to do about their final paycheck until May 15. Since league revenues are split 50-50 between players and owners, an amount of each check goes into escrow so the amounts can be balanced at the end of the season. With the lost revenue if games aren't resumed shrinking the size of the pie to be shared, much of the money in that last paycheck would likely be going back to the teams anyway.
It is almost a certainty that if play resumes, it will be in empty arenas. While this will allow the NHL to collect on its TV contracts, it will miss out on ticket revenues, which are a main part of the league's bottom line.
The Blues' staff has been working at home since the city of St. Louis' stay at home order went into effect on March 23.
