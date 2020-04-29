Blues will begin staff furloughs next week

Zimmerman's letter said that the situation would be reviewed regularly as the situation changes.

The Blues aren't alone in making this move. Teams such as Buffalo, New Jersey, Arizona, Ottawa and Carolina, as well as the NHL league office, have had furloughs or pay reductions.

The NHL has been working on various scenarios to finish the season, which had about three weeks of regular season play remaining and then the postseason, but all are dependent on progress in testing for or treating COVID-19. NHL players at present have been told to self-quarantine.

It's possible the season could resume as late as August or September, with the 2020-21 season possibly starting as late as December. The league is still trying to figure out what to do with its draft, normally held in late June. It could be held as scheduled, but complications about conditional aspects of previously made trades will require some negotiations among teams.

The losses to the NHL are huge. Zimmerman said that league-wide losses could range from $500 million to over $1 billion.