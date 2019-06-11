BOSTON -- Blues coach Craig Berube wouldn't commit to Robert Thomas being back in the lineup for Game 7, after the rookie forward made his return from injury in Game 6.
Thomas wasn't on the ice for practice at TD Garden on Tuesday. (Neither were Vladimir Tarasenko and Tyler Bozak; Berube said all three players were fine.) Sammy Blais was skating in Thomas' spot on the Bozak line (though Bozak wasn't out there; Robby Fabbri was skating in his spot), and it wasn't clear if Blais was just a placeholder or not.
"We'll decide that tomorrow," Berube said.
Zach Sanford stayed in his spot on the line with Ryan O'Reilly and David Perron, so he looks to be staying in the lineup. Someone has to come out with the return of Ivan Barbashev to the lineup after his one-game suspension.
Thomas missed Games 2 through 5 with a wrist injury that he has been nursing for weeks. In Game 6, he had no points and no shot attempts in 9:21 of ice time and he was a minus-2.
More updates to come