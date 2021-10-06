Blues will give another look to those battling for roster spots tonight

If Tuesday night was a chance for Blues coach Craig Berube to get a look at just about his full roster in the game against Dallas, Wednesday's game at Minnesota will be a chance to see the guys battling for spots.
“Yeah, I would say so,” Berbue said. “Listen, the reason it is the way it is tonight is the back-to-back games. Didn't want to try and get a lot of our guys in the back-to-back games. We've got some young guys playing back-to-back games tonight, but that's OK. We didn't want our veterans playing back-to-back games. It's tough.”
With back-to-back preseason games, the Blues will be bringing almost an entirely different lineup to St. Paul. Five players – Logan Brown, Klim Kostin, Dakota Joshua, Niko Mikkola and Scott Perunovich – will appear in both games. (Tonight's game is at 7 p.m. on ESPN 101 and on prescription-required ESPN+.)
The marquee line for tonight is Ivan Barbashev, Tyler Bozak and tryout player James Neal. Barbashev and Bozak are the only locks in the lineup among the forwards to make the team and on defense, there’s Robert Bortuzzo, Jake Walman and Mikkola, though with Perunovich in the mix, if he were to make the team, someone would have to go. So maybe they’re not locks.
In the forward mix, there’s Neal and Michael Frolik, both in on tryouts, Mackenzie MacEachern, Kyle Clifford, Kostin, Brown and Joshua, all of whom will play Wednesday. The numbers say two or three of those players will make the team. The only person in the forward mix not playing tonight is Jake Neighbours.
One game like this one won’t make the difference, but it won’t hurt.
“Everybody's different, to be honest with you,” Berube said. “There's a lot of things that are involved that goes into it. I do believe that it's important for a player to play well no matter what and to show the organization and the coaching staff what he can do. Now, I'm not going to sit here and say that's going to change everything. Decisions still have to be made. It's important for guys fighting for a spot and for the whole team to go out and compete and play well.”
"There's a lot of competition," MacEachern said. "I'm sure a lot of people have talked about it throughout this camp. It brings out the best in a lot of people. So it's always good to have competition, kind of always looking over your shoulder and kind of keeping you honest. There's a lot of competition, so it's definitely a good thing."
The players going both days were always the most likely candidates for that, since they’re the youngest guys with the most to prove.
“I think it's always good to see these guys in a back-to-back situation,” Berube said, “young guys and things like that. I think that's always good to see. But we have a pretty good pulse on all of them and what they provide and what they can give our hockey team.”
It will be the fifth preseason game out of seven for Perunovich, Kostin and Joshua.