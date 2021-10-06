Blues will give another look to those battling for roster spots tonight

One game like this one won’t make the difference, but it won’t hurt.

“Everybody's different, to be honest with you,” Berube said. “There's a lot of things that are involved that goes into it. I do believe that it's important for a player to play well no matter what and to show the organization and the coaching staff what he can do. Now, I'm not going to sit here and say that's going to change everything. Decisions still have to be made. It's important for guys fighting for a spot and for the whole team to go out and compete and play well.”

"There's a lot of competition," MacEachern said. "I'm sure a lot of people have talked about it throughout this camp. It brings out the best in a lot of people. So it's always good to have competition, kind of always looking over your shoulder and kind of keeping you honest. There's a lot of competition, so it's definitely a good thing."

The players going both days were always the most likely candidates for that, since they’re the youngest guys with the most to prove.

“I think it's always good to see these guys in a back-to-back situation,” Berube said, “young guys and things like that. I think that's always good to see. But we have a pretty good pulse on all of them and what they provide and what they can give our hockey team.”