Blues will open 2020-21 season at Colorado on Jan. 13

"It’s gonna be very difficult," Blues center Ryan O'Reilly said. "When you're playing two teams back to back every time ... I remember last year and we always ended up playing Nashville back-to-back days and it's tough. It becomes a bit of a war but as a group, we know it's gonna be different. It's a difficult time for everyone and it's unique, but I think we do good with this I think we want to have those type of matchups and it'll be tough and exhausting but I think the more we play teams, the more competitive we get, the more like a rival they are so it I think it does help us in ways. But, again we have to be smart we have to take care of our bodies, we have to do things very well. It's gonna be unique. For sure."