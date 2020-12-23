Blues will open 2020-21 season at Colorado on Jan. 13

The Blues will open their 2020-21 season — really just the 2021 season now — on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at Colorado. It will be the only game in the new West Division that night.
The team's home opener will be Monday, Jan. 18, against San Jose, though no fans will be present. The team said Enterprise Center will be closed to fans through at least Jan. 31, the first four home games of the season.
No start times have been announced yet.
Almost all of the schedule consists of the Blues playing consecutive games against the same opponent. The Blues, for instance, will play at Colorado again on Jan. 15. After playing San Jose on Jan. 18, they will play them again on the 20th. At the end of April, the beginning of May, the Blues play four consecutive games against Minnesota. the first two in St. Paul, the second two at Enterprise Center.
The Blues have 10 sets of back-to-back games. The Blues have two five-day breaks in the schedule, from March 6 to 12 and March 20 to 26. Presumably those days are open in case games have to be rescheduled.
Under the NHL's format for this season, the Blues will play only games against teams in their division: Minnesota, Colorado, San Jose, Los Angeles, Anaheim, Arizona and Vegas. The Blues will play each of those teams eight times, four at home and four on the road.
"It’s gonna be very difficult," Blues center Ryan O'Reilly said. "When you're playing two teams back to back every time ... I remember last year and we always ended up playing Nashville back-to-back days and it's tough. It becomes a bit of a war but as a group, we know it's gonna be different. It's a difficult time for everyone and it's unique, but I think we do good with this I think we want to have those type of matchups and it'll be tough and exhausting but I think the more we play teams, the more competitive we get, the more like a rival they are so it I think it does help us in ways. But, again we have to be smart we have to take care of our bodies, we have to do things very well. It's gonna be unique. For sure."
The only exception to the two-game sets involves the Avalanche. The Blues will play a single game at Colorado on April 3 and again on April 20.
While the Blues schedule usually has them making a California swing that involves three games with the Kings, Ducks and Sharks, when they make one this season, they'll play six games, crammed into nine days. Though it's also possible the Sharks might not be playing in San Jose at then. They'll be starting the season, it appears, in Arizona because of health restrictions in San Jose.
Alex Pietrangelo and Vegas don't come to town until March 12, by which point there could be fans in the building to acknowledge the return of the former captain.
For the first time ever, the Blues will not play the Chicago Blackhawks this season. The only way they could possibly meet would be if both teams won their divisional tournament.
Here's the Blues' schedule:
JANUARY
- Jan. 13 at Colorado Avalanche
- Jan. 15 at Colorado Avalanche
- Jan. 18 vs. San Jose Sharks
- Jan. 20 vs. San Jose Sharks
- Jan. 23 vs. Los Angeles Kings
- Jan. 24 vs. Los Angeles Kings
- Jan. 26 at Vegas Golden Knights
- Jan. 28 at Vegas Golden Knights
- Jan. 30 at Anaheim Ducks
- Jan. 31 at Anaheim Ducks
FEBRUARY
- Feb. 2 vs. Arizona Coyotes
- Feb. 4 vs. Arizona Coyotes
- Feb. 6 vs. Colorado Avalanche
- Feb. 7 vs. Colorado Avalanche
- Feb. 9 at Minnesota Wild
- Feb. 11 at Minnesota Wild
- Feb. 13 at Arizona Coyotes
- Feb. 15 at Arizona Coyotes
- Feb. 18 vs. San Jose Sharks
- Feb. 20 vs. San Jose Sharks
- Feb. 22 vs. Los Angeles Kings
- Feb. 24 vs. Los Angeles Kings
- Feb. 26 at San Jose Sharks
- Feb. 27 at San Jose Sharks
MARCH
- March 1 at Anaheim Ducks
- March 3 at Anaheim Ducks
- March 5 at Los Angeles Kings
- March 6 at Los Angeles Kings
- March 12 vs. Vegas Golden Knights
- March 13 vs. Vegas Golden Knights
- March 15 at Los Angeles Kings
- March 17 at Los Angeles Kings
- March 19 at San Jose Sharks
- March 20 at San Jose Sharks
- March 26 vs. Anaheim Ducks
- March 27 vs. Anaheim Ducks
- March 29 vs. Arizona Coyotes
- March 31 vs. Arizona Coyotes
APRIL
- April 3 at Colorado Avalanche
- April 5 vs. Vegas Golden Knights
- April 7 vs. Vegas Golden Knights
- April 9 vs. Minnesota Wild
- April 11 vs. Minnesota Wild
- April 15 at Arizona Coyotes
- April 17 at Arizona Coyotes
- April 20 at Colorado Avalanche
- April 22 vs. Colorado Avalanche
- April 24 vs. Colorado Avalanche
- April 26 at Minnesota Wild
- April 28 at Minnesota Wild
- April 30 vs. Minnesota Wild
MAY
- May 1 vs. Minnesota Wild
- May 3 vs. Anaheim Ducks
- May 5 vs. Anaheim Ducks
- May 7 at Vegas Golden Knights
- May 8 at Vegas Golden Knights