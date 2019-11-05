The Blues held one of the NHL's most potent offenses to just one goal in regulation but couldn't do any better themselves and had to go to overtime once again.
As has become the norm, the Blues won in overtime, beating Vancouver 2-1 on a goal by Jaden Schwartz at the end of a three-on-none break after two Canucks had fallen down after a failed scoring chance at the other end of the ice. Brayden Schenn skated it up ice, stopped short of the goal, passed to Alex Pietrangelo, who sent it back to Schwartz who shot past Jacob Markstrom with 1:32 to go in overtime at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. After the goal, Markstrom smashed his stick against his goalpost.
“I’m not even sure what happened," Schwartz said. "You don’t see that too often.”
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a 3-on-0 like that," Tyler Bozak said. "Thankfully the boys finished that off.”
It was the third straight OT game for the Blues and their fourth in the past five games, all wins. The Blues won the first two on goals by David Perron and the third on a goal by Ryan O'Reilly.
The Blues have won five in a row and seven of their past eight.
Schwartz may have had the game-winner, but the star of the night for the Blues was Jordan Binnington, who stopped 33 of 34 shots he faced and kept the team in the game with some big saves early on. In his past three games, he has a 1.64 goals-against average and a .950 save percentage.
The Blues got a goal from Bozak, his first goal of the season, to take the lead in the second period. Sammy Blais threaded a pass past two Canucks to Bozak, who was cutting across the low slot. Bozak had gone 17 regular-season games without a goal. Alexander Steen also had an assist on the play.
Vancouver tied the game with 3:35 to go in the third period. Amid steady pressure from the Canucks, Quinn Hughes put a seeing-eye shot through traffic that beat Jordan Binnington high.
The Blues were playing with fire though, having to four three penalties in against a Vancouver power play that is at 23.3 percent for the season coming into the game.
Jordan Binnington had his hands full, having to make 25 saves in the first two periods. He made 12 in the first period and 13 in the second as the Blues have been outshot 25-16.
The game pits two of the top teams in the Western Conference. The Blues lead the Central Division while the Canucks are two points back of Edmonton, who the Blues face tomorrow, has played two more games.
Vancouver had 22 shot attempts in the first period, while the Blues had just six shots on goal and 13 shot attempts. Just three players had shots on goal for the Blues, Alex Pietrangelo, Colton Parayko and David Perron. Perron was the only Blues forward with a shot on goal.
Vancouver had two power plays in the first after penalties on Colton Parayko for slashing and Oskar Sundqvist for closing his hand on the puck. In the second, Zach Sanford was called for slashing. Vancouver has five shots on goal in six power play minutes.
The Blues got their first power play of the game in the second, managing just one shot on goal.
Bozak's line, which also includes Blais and Steen, have been effective all night.