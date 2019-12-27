Blues win 5-4 on another overtime goal by Perron

Bozak scored twice on Dec. 14 vs. Chicago. He has seven goals this season. Alex Pietrangelo had an assist on the play, giving him 325 for the Blues and tying him with Al MacInnis for most by a defenseman in franchise history. He's eight behind Brian Sutter for third all-time.

It figured to be a tough game for the Blues in their first game back after the three-day Christmas break. The Blues flew into Winnipeg the morning of the game.

The Blues came into the third period up 3-2, but a power-play goal by Kyle Connor, his second of the game on a rebound just 3:12 into the third period.

Pietrangelo's 10th goal of the season, fired in from a tight angle, put the Blues up 5:30 into the period, but the lead didn't last long. Four minutes and seven seconds later, Kyle Connor had the puck down low and managed to go over Jordan Binnington's shoulder from close in.

The Blues got a power play when Mark Scheifele was called for hooking and with 3:52 to go in the second, Bozak scored. From down low, he passed to Jaden Schwartz in the slot. Schwartz's shot was blocked and the puck trickled back to Bozak, who quickly put it in before Connor Hellebuyck could get back. It was the sixth goal of the season for Bozak. The Blues have scored on four of their past six power plays.