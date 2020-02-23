Blues win fourth in a row, top Wild 4-1

"I don't think we got up to our standards tonight," said forward Oskar Sundqvist, who had a goal and an assist, "but at the same time we scored four goals. Before, we were playing good but couldn't score. Today was kind of the opposite. I think our whole group felt a little slow today."

After Minnesota cut the Blues lead to 2-1 in the second, the Blues got a goal from Oskar Sundqvist in the second period and then a short-handed goal by Ivan Barbashev, with an assist to Sundqvist, in the third period to finish it off.

The Blues killed four Minnesota power plays, including one in the second in which Binnington stopped Mats Zuccarello on a breakaway. Two of them were for too many men on the ice.

"We capitalized on our opportunities," coach Craig Berube said. "We didn't look like we had our legs under us for the whole game. It was OK but not great."

Minnesota cut the lead in half on a goal by Marcus Foligno 1:43 into the second. Foligno took a shot in close that hit Alex Pietrangelo's stick and went up in the air, over Binnington, off his back and in. There was a hesitation on the goal by the referees because Foligino took a swing at the puck in the air with what would have been a high stick, but he missed it, so the goal counted.