Blues win ninth straight game at home, defeat Ducks 4-1

Bozak started the scoring in the second, but it was Robert Thomas who made it happen. He twice kept the Ducks from clearing the puck out of their zone. The last time, he took the puck from Anaheim's Max Comtois and fed Mackenzie MacEachern, who slid it over to a waiting Bozak for his 11th goal of the season.

The teams were playing four-on-four hockey after unsportsmanlike penalties on Perron and Josh Manson. With 15 seconds to go in the penalties, Manson had company in the box when Max Jones was called for hooking. The visit didn't last long, as seven seconds into the power play, Schwartz scored. Ryan O'Reilly won a faceoff, Alex Pietrangelo controlled the puck, passed across ice to Brayden Schenn, who fed it back across the ice to Schwartz, who snuck in at the back post and tipped it in for his 16th goal of the season.

After that, the Blues just seemed to always have the puck, working it around, keeping it in, and pounding shot after shot.

"It seemed like we had a lot of o-zone time," Schwartz said. "Our back pressure was good. We were creating chances off checking the puck back and had a couple power plays too. I thought it was a period where we quick-upped the puck and had control of the puck a lot, and each line just kept rolling and kind of kept them on their heels."