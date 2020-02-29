Blues win seventh in a row, beat Dallas in shootout 4-3

Dallas was called for three penalties in the first 5:31 of the second period, and the Blues played much of the next three-fourths of the period like they still had a man advantage.

Their first goal came 4:19 into the period when Tyler Bozak got his stick on a spinning behind-the-back pass by Vince Dunn to make it 2-1. That gave Dunn an assist on each of the Blues' first two goals.

With 6:54 to go in the second, the Blues went up 3-1. Alex Pietrangelo picked up a puck in the Stars end, sent it to Ryan O'Reilly, who got defenseman John Klingberg turned around around and had a two-on-one with Brayden Schenn with Dallas' Esa Lindell defending. O'Reilly reached forward to pass the puck around Lindell and Schenn blasted it in for a goal in his fourth straight game and 24th on the season.

The Blues put Dallas back in the game two minutes later. The Blues had the puck in the Dallas zone and a Star had broken his stick when David Perron skated the puck into trouble at the blueline and lost it to Denis Gurianov, who had a breakaway and beat Jake Allen to cut the lead to 3-2.

The Blues fell behind in the first period when Tyler Seguin deflected in a shot by John Klingberg 8:30 into the period that may well have hit a Blue as well and that left Allen helpless.