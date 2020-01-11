Bortuzzo, Dunn give Blues 2-1 lead over Rangers after one period

Robert Bortuzzo – yes, Robert Bortuzzo – scored on a breakaway in the first period to get the even with the Rangers, and Vince Dunn scored later to give the Blues a 2-1 lead after one period at Enterprise Center on Saturday night.

Bortuzzo had just a finished serving a four-minute high sticking penalty that had produced far better scoring chances for the Blues then for the Rangers. Alex Pietrangelo stole the puck just as the penalty ended and Ivan Barbashev had it in the neutral zone as the penalty ended, as Bortuzzo got behind the Rangers, got the puck at the blueline and was off to the races, sliding the puck between the legs of Rangers’ goalie Henrik Lundqvist.

It was the 15th career goal for Bortuzzo, whose last regular-season goal was Feb. 14 at Arizona, 50 games ago. He also had a goal in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals vs. San Jose last season. Bortuzzo was the last skater from the Blues opening day lineup to get a goal, following Alexander Steen by one period.

Dunn put the Blues ahead with his seventh goal of the season as Zach Sanford nicely held the puck in traffic and fed Dunn, who fired it in.

The Blues had fallen behind 1:34 into the game when Filip Chytil took the puck in his own and skated the length of the ice, beating Jordan Binnington from the top of the left circle.

The Blues are looking for their eighth straight win at home and their third win in a row.