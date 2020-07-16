Bortuzzo's back on ice at camp, but Dunn is absent

Defenseman Robert Bortuzzo, who missed the first two days on the ice, presumably because of a positive test for COVID-19, was back on the ice with the second group on Thursday at Centene Community Ice Center.

But another defenseman, Vince Dunn, was not on the ice with the second group of players. No explanation was immediately available. The Blues have yet to have their full collection of defensemen on the ice in camp.

All other players were on the ice, including defenseman Tyler Tucker, who joined the team for the first time.

With Dunn not taking part, Bortuzzo skated with Justin Faulk.

O'Reilly has a shot at the Lady Byng again

Blues center Ryan O'Reilly will get another chance at winning the Lady Byng Trophy for gentlemanly play after being among the top three vote-getters for the third straight season.

O'Reilly has come in second each of the past two seasons and won the award in 2013-14 when he played for Colorado.

The other candidates are Nathan MacKinnon of Colorado and Auston Matthews of Toronto.