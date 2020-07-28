Both Blues goalies will get a look in preseason game Wednesday

Berube was pleased with how practice went again.

"For the most part practice was good," he said. "High tempo, we did some power play, penalty kill out there, worked on a couple team things. We had good energy from our guys and they seem ready to go."

For the Blues, it will be their first game since March 11, when they beat Anaheim.

The preseason game will be televised by Fox Sports Midwest Plus. The game starts at 5:30 p.m. (It will be joined in progress by NBCSN outside the St Louis area.) With a 4:30 start in Edmonton, the Blues won't have a morning skate on Wednesday, so who's in and who's out likely won't be known until close to game time unless the team makes some sort of announcement.

"It's going to be exciting," defenseman Colton Parayko said. "We've kind of been without hockey for four months and we've been scrimmaging against each other as a team. So getting the chance to play someone in a different sweater will be nice and it's always fun to go into battle and do it."

"I think it's going to be an experience that everyone is kind of looking forward to," forward Troy Brouwer said. "We walked around the rink the other day and saw the setup in the rink and how they're doing it with all the video boards and covering the seats. I think warmups are going to be a little awkward, guys looking around in awe a little bit, but once the game starts, most guys will tell you hockey is hockey and you just go out there and play."

