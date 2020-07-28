Both Blues goalies will get a look in preseason game Wednesday

Blues coach Craig Berube said he'll play Jordan Binnington in goal for two periods in their preseason game on Wednesday vs. Chicago and Jake Allen for the other.
"The plan is to use both goalies and see how it goes," he said.
It sounds like defenseman Vince Dunn won't get into action on Wednesday after missing most of the first two weeks of training camp. Berube said Dunn is still skating with the second group in practice and that the players who were in the first group would make up the roster for the game with the Blackhawks.
Oskar Sundqvist had been skating with the first group, so he should be available. For the preseason game, teams are being allowed to dress two additional skaters.
"We’ve got to look it at like we're preparing, we need to play good hockey, we need to play the right way," Berube said. "It’s our only exhibition game before the real things starts. We’ve need to get our structure down and get after it tomorrow, that’s what I’m looking forward to.
"I'm not really sure what to expect to be honest with you. I think it's important that we play within our structure, we play the right way. You know, I'd like to see the pace up high and I'd like to see the intensity up. We've got to get ready to play. It's our only game before we play a meaningful game starting Aug. 2."
Berube was pleased with how practice went again.
"For the most part practice was good," he said. "High tempo, we did some power play, penalty kill out there, worked on a couple team things. We had good energy from our guys and they seem ready to go."
For the Blues, it will be their first game since March 11, when they beat Anaheim.
The preseason game will be televised by Fox Sports Midwest Plus. The game starts at 5:30 p.m. (It will be joined in progress by NBCSN outside the St Louis area.) With a 4:30 start in Edmonton, the Blues won't have a morning skate on Wednesday, so who's in and who's out likely won't be known until close to game time unless the team makes some sort of announcement.
"It's going to be exciting," defenseman Colton Parayko said. "We've kind of been without hockey for four months and we've been scrimmaging against each other as a team. So getting the chance to play someone in a different sweater will be nice and it's always fun to go into battle and do it."
"I think it's going to be an experience that everyone is kind of looking forward to," forward Troy Brouwer said. "We walked around the rink the other day and saw the setup in the rink and how they're doing it with all the video boards and covering the seats. I think warmups are going to be a little awkward, guys looking around in awe a little bit, but once the game starts, most guys will tell you hockey is hockey and you just go out there and play."
