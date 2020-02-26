Bouwmeester 'feeling pretty normal,' isn't sure about his hockey future

"Not exactly," he said. "That’s going to be an ongoing thing for a while, (with) some tests. The doctors in California and here in St. Louis since I’ve gotten back have been very helpful. I can’t explain that stuff the way a doctor could. From a lifestyle standpoint, as far as nothing out of the blue comes up, everything should hopefully be positive moving forward. We’re just kind of taking small steps right now."

Bouwmeester spent five nights at the UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange, Calif., and had a defibrillator implanted in his chest to deal with erratic heartbeats in the future. He has visited the team on several occasions, usually game days, at Enterprise Center. That presence has been good for both teammates and for Bouwmeester.

"I think it’s helped me for sure, to come and see them," Bouwmeester said. "I think it’s helped a lot of those guys too to see me back to normal. For me, the incident, I know it happened, but I wasn’t there. There were other people that saw what happened and it was probably more traumatizing for them. I think when they see you up walking around it helps get things back to normal.