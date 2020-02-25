Bozak back in the lineup for Blues vs. Blackhawks

Center Tyler Bozak will be back in the lineup for the Blues on Tuesday night for their game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Enterprise Center.

Bozak had missed the previous two games after taking a puck off his skate in the Arizona game and having his foot swell up. It was a rare case after the morning skate where coach Craig Berube was more positive about getting Bozak back in the lineup than Bozak was. Bozak said they would wait to see how his foot held up over the rest of the day. Berube said he was in.

"It felt good this morning, but I just don't know how it will kind of react to the skating and stuff," Bozak said. "I haven't been on the ice much lately, so we'll see how that goes. With what time of year it is and everything, I think it's best to kind of heal up as much as you can obviously for the late push of the season and we've got a ton of depth. So whenever guys go out, there's lots of guys that can step in and do the job.

"I just took a shot to the foot and just kind of swelled up on me, bruised up. Luckily it wasn't broken but definitely couldn't play the back-to-back, thought I was going to be able to get back in the Minny game and didn't quite heal up as quick as I thought. Hopefully can get back in tonight."

With Bozak back in, Mackenzie MacEachern will come out.