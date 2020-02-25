Bozak back in the lineup for Blues vs. Blackhawks

Center Tyler Bozak will be back in the lineup for the Blues on Tuesday night for their game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Enterprise Center.
Bozak had missed the previous two games after taking a puck off his skate in the Arizona game and having his foot swell up. It was a rare case after the morning skate where coach Craig Berube was more positive about getting Bozak back in the lineup than Bozak was. Bozak said they would wait to see how his foot held up over the rest of the day. Berube said he was in.
"It felt good this morning, but I just don't know how it will kind of react to the skating and stuff," Bozak said. "I haven't been on the ice much lately, so we'll see how that goes. With what time of year it is and everything, I think it's best to kind of heal up as much as you can obviously for the late push of the season and we've got a ton of depth. So whenever guys go out, there's lots of guys that can step in and do the job.
"I just took a shot to the foot and just kind of swelled up on me, bruised up. Luckily it wasn't broken but definitely couldn't play the back-to-back, thought I was going to be able to get back in the Minny game and didn't quite heal up as quick as I thought. Hopefully can get back in tonight."
With Bozak back in, Mackenzie MacEachern will come out.
BROUWER'S BACK
And there was a familiar face back in the lineup: The Blues "recalled" Troy Brouwer from San Antonio, though he never went there. Now that the roster limit is off, the Blues can keep the veteran forward around.
"He’s a great guy in the locker room," Berube said. "Also, he’s played and won a Cup. He knows how to play the game. They’re valuable guys. He may be a little bit older but he still knows how to win."
"We walked through all the different possible scenarios," general manager Doug Armstrong said. "I said there’s no guarantee how the 48 hours or 72 hours leading up to yesterday, if we had acquired different depth players it would have had an effect on him. I tried to stay in contact with him on what to expect and then when everything transpired and the roster is now unlimited but it’s still a salary cap situation. Right now with Vladi on LTI we were able to bring him back and we did."
LINES
Blues forwards:
Schwartz-O'Reilly-Schenn
Sanford-Thomas-Perron
Steen-Bozak-Kyrou
Barbashev-Sundqvist-Blais
Blues defensemen:
Gunnarsson-Pietrangelo
Scandella-Parayko
Dunn-Faulk
Goalie:
Binnington
Blackhawks forwards:
Dominik Kubalik -- Jonathan Toews -- Drake Caggiula
Brandon Saad -- Ryan Carpenter -- Patrick Kane
Alex DeBrincat -- Kirby Dach -- Dylan Strome
Matthew Highmore -- David Kampf -- Alex Nylander
Blackhawks defensemen:
Duncan Keith -- Slater Koekkoek
Nick Seeler -- Connor Murphy
Olli Maatta -- Adam Boqvist
Goalie:
Corey Crawford
Malcolm Subban
Scratched: Lucas Carlsson
Injured: Calvin de Haan (shoulder), Brent Seabrook (shoulder/hips), Andrew Shaw (concussion protocol), Zack Smith (back)