Bozak looks to be back in the lineup for Blues vs. Blackhawks
St. Louis Blues v New Jersey Devils

Devils goalie Louis Domingue stops a shot by Blues center Tyler Bozak on Tuesday. (Post-Dispatch photo by Christian Gooden)

Center Tyler Bozak will be back in the lineup for the Blues on Tuesday night for their game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Enterprise Center.

Bozak had missed the previous two games after taking a puck off his skate in the Arizona game and having his foot swell up. It was a rare case after the morning skate where coach Craig Berube was more positive about getting Bozak back in the lineup than Bozak was. Bozak said they would wait to see how his foot held up over the rest of the day. Berube said he was in.

With Bozak back in, Mackenzie MacEachern will come out 

And there was a familiar face back in the lineup: The Blues "recalled" Troy Brouwer from San Antonio, though he never went there. Now that the roster limit is off, the Blues can keep the veteran forward around.

"He’s a great guy in the locker room," Berube said. "Also, he’s played and won a Cup. He knows how to play the game. They’re valuable guys. He may be a little bit older but he still knows how to win.​"

LINES

Forwards

Schwartz-O'Reilly-Schenn

Sanford-Thomas-Perron

Steen-Bozak-Kyrou

Barbashev-Sundqvist-Blais

Defensemen

Gunnarsson-Pietrangelo

Scandella-Parayko

Dunn-Faulk

Goalie

Binnington

