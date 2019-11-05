Tyler Bozak got his first goal of the season as the Blues took a 1-0 lead on the Canucks in the second period in Vancouver on Tuesday night.
Sammy Blais threaded a pass past two Canucks to Bozak, who was cutting across the low slot. Bozak had gone 17 regular-season games without a goal. Alexander Steen also had an assist on the play.
The Blues have been playing with fire though, having to kill three penalties in the first two periods against a Vancouver power play that is at 23.3 percent for the season coming into the game.
Jordan Binnington had his hands full, having to make 25 saves in the first two periods. He made 12 in the first period and 13 in the second as the Blues have been outshot 25-16.
The game pits two of the top teams in the Western Conference. The Blues lead the Central Division while the Canucks are two points back of Edmonton, who the Blues face tomorrow, has played two more games.
Vancouver had 22 shot attempts in the first period, while the Blues had just six shots on goal and 13 shot attempts. Just three players had shots on goal for the Blues, Alex Pietrangelo, Colton Parayko and David Perron. Perron was the only Blues forward with a shot on goal.
Vancouver had two power plays in the first after penalties on Colton Parayko for slashing and Oskar Sundqvist for closing his hand on the puck. In the second, Zach Sanford was called for slashing. Vancouver has five shots on goal in six power play minutes.
The Blues got their first power play of the game in the second, managing just one shot on goal.
Bozak's line, which also includes Blais and Steen, have been effective all night.