Brandon Saad returns to ice with Blues, could be back in lineup next week

Injured forward Brandon Saad joined the Blues on the ice Thursday for an optional morning skate prior to their game with the New York Islanders, and could be back in the lineup next week.

"He's doing pretty good," Blues coach Craig Berube said. "I think he'll practice with the team tomorrow, which is a great sign."

If Saad skates with the team team on Friday, the next step would be accompanying the team on its two-game trip to Boston and Philadelphia that starts Monday.

"I would think so," Berube said. "I think that's probably a pretty good call. We'll see how he does tomorrow and we'll go from there."

The Islanders game will bring to six the number of games missed by the forward. While he has no points in the three games he played, his absence, along with the injury to winger Pavel Buchnevich, removed two of the team's top six forwards from the lineup, a situation the team can not afford. Buchnevich returned on Saturday against Montreal.

The five-game losing streak the Blues took into the Islanders game coincides with when Saad was injured. With the Blues not playing again until Monday and with two practices for the team scheduled before then, a return in Boston seems possible.

The Blues never put Saad on injured reserve, so no roster move will be needed when he's ready to play.

Lines

With an optional skate on Thursday, the lines the Blues used in practice Wednesday will be the one to start the Islanders game. Nathan Walker and Calle Rosen will be the healthy scratches.

FORWARDS

Schenn-O'Reilly-Acciari

Buchnevich-Barbashev-Tarasenko (the Russian line)

Neighbours-Thomas-Kyrou (the Kid line)

Pitlick-Brown-Toropchenko

DEFENSEMEN

Leddy-Parayko

Krug-Faulk

Mikkola-Bortuzzo

GOALIE

Binnington

"(The Russians) played together last year a stretch of games," Berube said. "I think there's a lot of chemistry with them, they're together all the time. The kind of know how they want to play. In the past, they were good for us, it should be a good heavy line, they're all good sized guys and should cause a lot of issues for teams in the offensive zone."

As for the Kid Line, which represents a big step up for Jake Neighbours, Berube said, "They should bring a lot (of energy). There's a lot of skill on that line too. Jae does a lot of little things out there for a line like that, with puck battles and just heavy on the battles and going to the net and doing a lot of those little things and he's happy to do so and then Thomas and Kyrou do their thing with the puck and make plays and do what they do. I think it could be a good line but time will tell and we'll see, but it's got to be direct. It can't be too cute and fancy. Pucks have to get to the net and they have to make good puck decisions and not turn them over."

Putting work to the test

After two days of practice following their listless and uninspiring effort against the Kings, the Islanders game will be a test to see if it works. The big thing: more effort.

"I think it all starts, like Chief said yesterday, with being on your toes," forward Brayden Schenn said. "Defending with your feet, it also means taking care of the puck. We don't want to turn over the puck and give them transition and they have guys like (Mathew) Barzel and (Brock) Nelson that are able to put the puck in the back of the net or setup plays.

"We're going to have full effort today. Taking pride in the D zone, taking pride in playing hard for your goalie, trying to go line after line, carry momentum throughout the game and feeling good coming in after the first period, not trying to figure out where your game's at. We're going to focus on one period at a time, picking each other up. It's a tough stretch but we have the guys in here to do it."

"Work's been good in practice, pretty business like for me, which is I think good," Berube said. "They realize the situation we're in and how we got to get out of it.

"Compete and work. We did a lot of battling (in practice) and a lot of things like that. Just for me, it's a lot of the compete and the work, and they put that in the two practices. One was different than the other but I thought that both days were pretty business-like.'

And it's not just offensively that the needs to improve. The three backdoor goals allowed to the Kings reflected soft play around the net.

"They're letting people get to our net uncontested," Berube said. "We need better box outs on the rush, we need better box outs in zone and just being harder around their net, taking plays away. All those players are defendable. If you look at all the plays, we have numbers of people back on all of them and they're just going right through us. Gotta get some skin, gotta take the body a little more and boxing people out and taking sticks."