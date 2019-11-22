Craig Berube wants Troy Brouwer to get in the lineup. Troy Brouwer wants Troy Brouwer to get in the lineup.
But right now, the U.S. government hasn't given the go-ahead, so Brouwer remains in limbo for the Blues game Saturday.
Brouwer said after practice on Friday that he still has not gotten his work visa to be able to play for the Blues. If he does not get it by the close of business on Friday, he likely will not get it until Monday at the earliest, which would keep him out of Saturday's game with Nashville. Since it just needs to have been issued and he doesn't need to physically have, if it's issued Monday, he could get into the Blues game that night in Nashville.
"As of this morning, we were still waiting," Brouwer said. "It used to be easier, but I think with the new policies it's a little more difficult. Before, every time I would come down, it would be a day or two tops. The other thing, I've been in the United States for 12 of the past 14 years. You don't think I'm a trusted traveler?"
What would happen to him if he tried to play without a visa?
"I think technically I could be deported," he said. I don't know if they would actually do. For obvious reasons, the Blues wouldn't want that."
Brouwer skated on the fourth line again, with Klim Kostin skating as the extra. But if Brouwer isn't good to go, Kostin would be back in.
Berube said he liked what he saw of Jacob de la Rose playing center on Thursday night.
Other than the Brouwer uncertainty, the Blues lines and defensive pairings were the same on Friday, so it looks as if Carl Gunnarsson will be a healthy scratch again. Berube -- and Jordan Binnington -- were very high on Robert Bortuzzo's play on Thursday.
Brouwer, by the way, was listed on the roster sheet for Thursday night as wearing 22, the number he wore last season in Florida and at various other stops in his career. But he said Friday that he'll be wearing 36.
"Joel (Farnsworth, the Blues equipment manager) didn't ask me and with the jerseys that are out there, I just figured I'm going to make them change them," Brouwer said.
He wore 22 when in Chicago, couldn't get it in Washington so switched to 20, and then couldn't get any of the numbers he liked in St. Louis, so got 36.
"I thought maybe it would be cool to have a new number for every team I went to," Brouwer said. "Then I had such good success here (with 36), I thought, I'll keep it in Calgary and that didn't pan out. So I changed my number again. Coming back to the Blues, I see myself as 36 on the Blues."