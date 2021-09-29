Brown is ready for first game as a Blue

For some reason, the 16-hour drive back to St. Louis from Ottawa for Logan Brown over the weekend seemed to go a lot faster than the drive from St. Louis to Ottawa he’d made just a few days before.
Maybe it was because of the happier times that potentially awaited the St. Louis product as he returned home and joined his hometown team for the first time.
“It went by pretty quick,” he said Wednesday.
Was there something psychological about that?
“Must be,” he said.
Happy to be home and, for the time being, living with his parents, Brown will make his Blues debut, preseason edition, tonight in Columbus, Ohio. Brown will be centering a line that includes Ivan Barbashev and Michael Frolik and be playing on the power play.
“It’s been awesome,” he said. “I’m pretty comfortable. I know my way around pretty good.”
Brown has worn the Blues jersey before, but it was as a member of the AAA Blues youth team.
“It’ll be exciting tonight,” he said. “It’s been a couple of years since I’ve worn it, but I’m looking forward to wearing it again and I’ll be pretty comfortable with it.”
Brown was a first-round pick of Ottawa but he never found a spot in their lineup and spent much of the past three seasons in the minors. It will be a fight to make a spot on the Blues, but Brown is much more happier in this situation than he was in the one before.
“Just trying to make the most of it,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity in front of me and you don’t get opportunities like this that often. So whenever it presents itself you’ve got to do whatever you can to make the most of it.”
Blues coach Craig Berube has had limited time to get to know Brown.
“He’s got good hands for a big guy,” Berube said before the team plane left for Ohio on Wednesday. “He moves well too for his size but he’s got good hands, he’s a high pick so he’s got good ability.
“I’ve had a couple of conversations with him and, listen, the kid needs to just go and play and get confidence more than anything I think. Things haven’t gone his way in Ottawa so this is a new place for him and he just needs to be a confident hockey player more than anything right now and use his ability and his size. When you’re that big, you’ve got to be strong on pucks. We want to play a heavy game on the puck and use his ability with his hands and his feel. He’s got a good ability making plays, so use your ability.”
While his father, Jeff, wore 21 with the Blues, Logan will be wearing 22. Tyler Bozak has worn 21 in his four seasons in St. Louis. Brown said he didn't ask about wearing.
"He's earned that number," Brown said.
Lines: