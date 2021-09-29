Brown is ready for first game as a Blue

“Just trying to make the most of it,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity in front of me and you don’t get opportunities like this that often. So whenever it presents itself you’ve got to do whatever you can to make the most of it.”

Blues coach Craig Berube has had limited time to get to know Brown.

“He’s got good hands for a big guy,” Berube said before the team plane left for Ohio on Wednesday. “He moves well too for his size but he’s got good hands, he’s a high pick so he’s got good ability.

“I’ve had a couple of conversations with him and, listen, the kid needs to just go and play and get confidence more than anything I think. Things haven’t gone his way in Ottawa so this is a new place for him and he just needs to be a confident hockey player more than anything right now and use his ability and his size. When you’re that big, you’ve got to be strong on pucks. We want to play a heavy game on the puck and use his ability with his hands and his feel. He’s got a good ability making plays, so use your ability.”

While his father, Jeff, wore 21 with the Blues, Logan will be wearing 22. Tyler Bozak has worn 21 in his four seasons in St. Louis. Brown said he didn't ask about wearing.

"He's earned that number," Brown said.