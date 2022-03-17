Buchnevich back, but Thomas isn't for Blues against Pittsburgh

Pavel Buchnevich will be back in the lineup for the Blues on Thursday against Pittsburgh but in a surprise, Robert Thomas will miss his second straight game because of an illness.

Thomas had skated with the team in an optional practice on Wednesday and was on the ice for the morning skate, taking part in line rushes and power play work, while Logan Brown, the team’s extra forward stayed on the ice doing the additional work done by players who are going to be healthy scratches.

But coach Craig Berube said shortly after the morning skate that Thomas was not ready to play.

“I don’t know,” Berube said. “It’s hard to explain to be honest with you. He doesn’t feel ready to play yet. That’s where he’s at.”

Thomas had his first NHL four-point game on Saturday in Nashville, but was a late scratch on Sunday against Winnipeg. Berube had said Thomas hadn’t been feeling great for the Nashville game, and it was thought he had the same illness that had kept David Perron and Tyler Bozak out of earlier games. Both of those player missed just one game and were back on the ice for games two days later. In the case of Thomas, this is five days since he was first too ill to play.

Berube said he wasn’t sure how he would restructure the lines, but the simplest move would be to move Brayden Schenn, who was going to center Ivan Barbashev and Buchnevich on the third line, into the Thomas spot between Jordan Kyrou and Vladimir Tarasenko and then put Brown in Schenn’s original spot. The other option would be to put Oskar Sundqvist into Schenn’s original spot and have Brown center the fourth line.

Buchnevich missed three games with a concussion after a high hit from Ottawa's Austin Watson on March 8.

"Welcome, welcome additions," defenseman Robert Bortuzzo said of getting Thomas and Buchnevich back before it was known Thomas wouldn't be back. "They're a huge part of our group and I think they know that and they're a big part of the stretch run here."

The Blues will be without Bozak in this game; he'll be out at least four weeks with a lower-body injury suffered in practice on Tuesday.

"It's a tough one," captain Ryan O'Reilly said. "It's tough to lose him. He's such a guy that does everything right. You can put him in any situation and he finds a way to impact the game. It's tough to lose him but we are a deep team with other guys that have an opportunity to play and make an impact. Hopefully it's a speedy recovery and he'll be back soon."

Line guesses

The Blues ran lines on Thursday morning, but that was all with Thomas being in the lineup. This is a pretty good guess, but Berube said he was still thinking about the lines.

Forwards

Saad-O’Reilly-Perron

Kyrou-Schenn-Tarasenko

Barbashev-Brown-Buchnevich

MacEachern-Sundqvist-Toropchenko

Defensemen

Scandella-Parayko

Krug-Faulk

Mikkola-Bortuzzo

Goalie

Husso

Penguins

Penguins projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Evan Rodrigues

Danton Heinen -- Evgeni Malkin -- Bryan Rust

Radim Zohorna -- Jeff Carter -- Kasperi Kapanen

Brian Boyle -- Teddy Blueger -- Dominik Simon

Brian Dumoulin -- Kris Letang

Mike Matheson -- John Marino

Marcus Pettersson -- Chad Ruhwedel

Tristan Jarry

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mark Friedman

Blues-Penguins Part II

When the Blues played the Penguins on Jan. 5, they had leads of 2-0 and 3-1, but lost 5-3, helped along by a failed goalie interference challenge that enabled the Penguins to score twice in 12 seconds.

“It’s always a good challenge (facing Sidney Crosby),” O’Reilly said, “him being one of if not the best player in the league. The intensity he plays with, I tinow for myself and my linemates, you have to be aware and ready to play him hard. If not, he’s going to make you pay. Not just him too, that whole team over there is a very talented, hard-working team and as a group, we all have to be prepared and ready for a hard game and be sharp. Last game against these guys, I thought they outplayed us quite a bit and tonight’s a chance to respond and show them our best effort and make it a lot harder on them.”

