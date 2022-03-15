Buchnevich back on the ice with Blues, but not ready for return just yet

Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich was back on the ice with the team for practice Tuesday at Enterprise Center, wearing a bright red jersey that indicates that for the time being at least, no contact is allowed.

It as the first time back on the ice for Buchnevich since he sustuained a concussion against Ottawa on March 8. He has missed three games since.

"He finished practice, which was good," coach Craig Berube said. "You kind of have to see how he feels tomorrow ... See how you handle it with your head."

Robert Thomas, who missed Sunday's game with an illness, was still too sick Tuesday to practice. "We'll see how he is tomorrow," Berube said.

Torey Krug took another maintenance day, though Berube said he expects Krug to practice Wednesday. Tyler Bozak left the ice early because, Berube said, he tweaked something.

"We'll see how he is tomorrow," Berube said, jokingly adding. "He didn't like the two-on-one backcheck drill. Neither did David Perron."

The Blues didn't run any lines in practice Tuesday, but the ones that they used in various drills were the same as the ones they used Sunday against Winnipeg.

The Blues are in a three-day gap between games, the last one they'll have this season, and they have only three two-day breaks. Other than that, it's either a game every other day or, on four occasions, back-to-back games.

"We worked on a couple things today," Berube said. "It was only 30 minutes, but we pushed them pretty hard. Ice wasn't great down here. I don't prefer to practice down here, but it is what it is."

The Blues can't practice at Centene this week because the ACHA hockey championships are going on through March 20 and using all three rinks.

"I don't go too much longer (than 30 minutes) this time of year," Berube said. "Tomorrow, it will be more specialty stuff in practice. ... At this time of year, you've got to grind. It's playoff hockey already with a lot of situations and games that are coming up."

