Buchnevich may miss Blues game with Rangers on Thursday; surgery for Perunovich

Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich, who took a shoulder and elbow to the head from Ottawa's Austin Watson late in the game Tuesday, may miss the Blues' game Thursday against the New York Rangers with what likely is a concussion.

Asked Wednesday how Buchnevich was doing, Berube said, "Not very good."

Asked if that meant he wouldn't play on Thursday, Berube said, "Probably not."

Also on Wednesday, the team announced that defenseman Scott Perunovich will have surgery on his left wrist and will be out eight weeks, or the rest of the regular season.

Buchnevich, acquired from the Rangers in a trade in the offseason, is tied with Vladimir Tarasenko for second on the team in goals with 19, is fourth in assists with 27 and third in points with 46.

The hit occurred with 4:52 to go in the third period. Ivan Barbashev made a soft pass back to Buchnevich along the boards and Buchnevich had to come forward to get it, putting himself in prime position to get clobbered by the 6-4, 204-pound Watson. It looked as though the initial point of contact for Watson's shoulder was Buchnevich's head, and Watson's elbow looked to also catch him. Buchnevich fell to the ice on his stomach and was slow to get up, so slow that when the Blues brought the puck back into the zone nine seconds later they were offside because Buchnevich had been unable to get across the blueline. No penalty was called.

"It's a little high for me," Berube said. "I don't make those calls, but to me it's a headshot. But I don't make those calls."

Buchnevich went to the bench in obvious discomfort and was soon summoned off the ice for the league's concussion protocol. He did not return to the game. Afterward, Berube said Buchnevich looked OK, but by Wednesday morning he wasn't. Buchnevich wasn't on the ice for the Blues' optional practice at Centene Community Ice Center on Wednesday, but as a veteran he usually isn't.

If Buchnevich can't go, that would mean Logan Brown, the Blues' only spare forward at the moment, would go in, though the status of forward Oskar Sundqvist, who sat out the game Tuesday, remains in doubt. Sundqvist was on the ice for the optional practice Wednesday.

Perunovich hasn't played since Jan. 15 and has played just once since Jan. 5. The surgery will be done in New York. Perunovich's season is effectively over; eight weeks will mean he'll be out until the start of the playoffs, at which point he would not have played for four months, which would make a quick return to the lineup doubtful. So unless the Blues had an extended playoff run, it would be difficult for him to play again this season.

Perunovich started the season, and his professional career, in Springfield and did so well he quickly earned a call up and made his NHL debut on Nov. 16. He had no goals and six assists in 19 games. He got off to a quick start but his play decreased over time and on Dec. 17 was a healthy scratch. He returned and played in four games, including the Winter Classic, before missing three games after a positive COVID test. He returned from that to play in one game, on Jan. 15 against Toronto, and hasn't played since. On Feb. 14, he was assigned to Springfield for a conditioning assignment and played several games there before returning to St. Louis. He had at various points in his absence been skating with the team in practice but was never well enough to return to action.

In other injury news, Berube said Marco Scandella, who has missed the past 11 games with a lower-body injury, could be back in the lineup Thursday. Scandella was on the ice for pregame warmups on Tuesday.

"I think Scandella's ready to go tomorrow," Berube said, and it sounds like as long as he can go, he'll be in. "I don't want to say he's going to be in and then he's not. We'll see tomorrow."

With an optional practice and 13 players on the ice, the Blues didn't run lines, so what the lineup looks like won't be known until the morning skate Thursday.

