Blues notebook: Calahoo gang comes to watch its favorite son coach his hockey team

EDMONTON, Alberta — Games in Edmonton are always a homecoming for Blues coach Craig Berube. His hometown of Calahoo (pop. 82) is a 45-minute drive from downtown Edmonton.

At least two dozen members of the Calahoo gang were on hand to watch the Blues practice Thursday at Rogers Place — home of the Oilers — including Berube’s sister April and his lifelong friend Bruce Patrick.

“There was quite a few that came to watch practice,” Berube said. “They don’t get to do that too often, so it was good.”

Berube still talks to Patrick frequently; he has known him since second grade. Whenever Berube visits Calahoo in the offseason, it’s Patrick who picks him up at the airport in Edmonton.

“He came out already to St. Louis this year, him and his wife, and watched a couple games,” Berube said.

In fact, Patrick was there for the Stanley Cup banner-raising on opening night against the Washington Capitals.

“It was too crazy,” Patrick said.

Berube went back to the family farm Wednesday evening in Calahoo to visit with friends and family, and reports that his father Roger remains retired as a hockey player.