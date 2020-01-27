Canucks score twice in second to take 2-1 lead on Blues

Sanford scored on a delayed penalty 3:06 into the game to put the Blues up 1-0. The goal happened before the Blues could get an extra skater on the ice, but it set up the goal anyway since Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes got his stick stuck under David Perron's arm and lost it. Perron took the puck behind the net and passed to an open Sanford in front for a tap in. It was the fifth goal for Sanford -- who has five points in his past five games -- and 29th assist for Perron. Perron has had more assists only twice in his career. He had 35 in his second season in the league and he had 50 two seasons ago with Vegas.