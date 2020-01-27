Canucks score twice in second to take 2-1 lead on Blues

Two goals by J.T. Miller in the second period turned the game around as the Canucks opened up a 2-1 lead on the Blues after two periods on Monday night in Vancouver.
The Blues, resuming play after their bye week and the All-Star break, had taken a 1-0 lead in the first on a goal by Zach Sanford.
Miller evened the game for Vancouver 2:16 into the second, snapping a shot just over Jake Allen's pad and just inside the post. He got his second with 8:48 to go in the period when, after some extended zone time for the Blues and some good chances, Justin Faulk had a shot blocked that sprung the Canucks on a three-on-one break, that ended with Jake Virtanen feeding the open Miller on the right wing.
The Blues got a scare in the second period when All-Star defenseman Alex Pietrangelo had a puck hit him in the left wrist that left him pain as he left the ice.
A shot by Vancouver's Oscar Fantenberg was deflected upward and caught Pietrangelo in the wrist or hand. He stayed on the ice until the puck was cleared out of the zone, and then went to the bench in obvious pain and immediately in the tunnel to the dressing room, dropping to his knees once he got a few feet down the tunnel.
But he wasn't gone long and within minutes was back on the ice.
The Blues outshot Vancouver 16-8 in the second period. The Blues had a late power play that will carry over 23 seconds into the third period.
Sanford scored on a delayed penalty 3:06 into the game to put the Blues up 1-0. The goal happened before the Blues could get an extra skater on the ice, but it set up the goal anyway since Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes got his stick stuck under David Perron's arm and lost it. Perron took the puck behind the net and passed to an open Sanford in front for a tap in. It was the fifth goal for Sanford -- who has five points in his past five games -- and 29th assist for Perron. Perron has had more assists only twice in his career. He had 35 in his second season in the league and he had 50 two seasons ago with Vegas.
The Blues also had a power play but had only one shot on goal in the two minutes.
Colton Parayko is back in the lineup after missing seven games to injury. Jordan Kyrou is back in the lineup and Mackenzie MacEachern is out because of a lower-body injury suffered in the Blues' final game before the break.
Jake Allen is in goal for the Blues.