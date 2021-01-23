Clifford gets to see old friends as Blues open season series with Kings

In a normal world, Blues forward Kyle Clifford would have gone out to dinner with some of his old teammates last night prior to the Kings-Blues game tonight at Enterprise Center.
But now, even getting together with one's own teammates in any kind of social setting is strictly limited so the thought of seeing members of the other team is off the charts not allowed.
"We're following COVID protocols, so I saw them in the hallway here," Clifford said, "but we're not allowed to mingle with each other too much."
Clifford played 10 seasons with the Kings and won two Stanley Cups, so he's definitely part of their history. Now, he'll get to see them for the first two of eight (and conceivably 15 should the teams meet in the playoffs this season) this weekend.
"Obviously there's been quite a turnover there over the last two years," he said, "but there are still some guys that I played 10 years with. Lucky to get out there and have some battles with. They're a good hockey team, it looks like they even added a little step to their game. Our job is to be prepared and ready to compete for two points tonight."
The Kings traded free-agent-to-be Clifford at the trade deadline last season, sending him to Toronto. The Maple Leafs didn't re-sign him and he signed a two-year deal with the Blues to move on to the fourth line alongside Ivan Barbashev and Oskar Sundqvist. He's not getting a lot of ice, averaging a team-low 6:45 per game, and he was a healthy scratch in the last game.
This won't be the first time he's played the Kings. After he was traded to the Maple Leafs, Toronto made a West Coast swing and he faced the Kings. He played 11:36 and had five hits in the game.
Kings sized up
The Kings are 1-1-2 this season, getting their first win in a come-from-behind 4-2 win over Colorado on Thursday.
"It doesn't surprise me," Clifford said. "They're a well-structured team, they've got a lot of young guys that are competing for an NHL job and they've got some older veterans that know how to play the game the right way. So I think in our division, it's anybody's night, so you gotta come to compete."
"They've revamped their team," coach Craig Berube said, "added some more speed and things like that to their lineup. Now they go to the net hard. And they still have some really good veterans that were on those winning teams, Kopitar, Carter, Doughty, Quick, Brown. They still have a good corps of veterans and they're building with their young guys."
Lines
Clifford and Marco Scandella will be back in the lineup tonight. Clifford was a healthy scratch for the second San Jose game and Scandella was out with an upper body injury. That will mean Sammy Blais and Niko Mikkola coming out.
Forwards
Sanford-O'Reilly-Perron
Schwartz-Schenn-Kyrou
Hoffman-Thomas-Bozak
Clifford-Barbashev-Sundqvist
Defensemen
Krug-Parayko
Scandella-Faulk
Dunn-Gunnarsson
Goalie
Binnington
Berube, true to form, said he didn't have a plan for goalie beyond tonight. He has gone with Binnington in back-to-back games before, so it's possible that if the workload isn't too heavy tonight that he comes back for the Sunday game as well.
Kings lines (via Lisa Dillman @reallisa of The Athletic)
Iafallo – Kopitar – Kempe
Athanasiou – Lizotte – Carter
Andersson – Vilardi – Brown
Grundstrom – Amadio – Moore
Defense
Anderson – Doughty
Clague – Roy
MacDermid – Walker
Goalie