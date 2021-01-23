Clifford gets to see old friends as Blues open season series with Kings

In a normal world, Blues forward Kyle Clifford would have gone out to dinner with some of his old teammates last night prior to the Kings-Blues game tonight at Enterprise Center.

But now, even getting together with one's own teammates in any kind of social setting is strictly limited so the thought of seeing members of the other team is off the charts not allowed.

"We're following COVID protocols, so I saw them in the hallway here," Clifford said, "but we're not allowed to mingle with each other too much."

Clifford played 10 seasons with the Kings and won two Stanley Cups, so he's definitely part of their history. Now, he'll get to see them for the first two of eight (and conceivably 15 should the teams meet in the playoffs this season) this weekend.

"Obviously there's been quite a turnover there over the last two years," he said, "but there are still some guys that I played 10 years with. Lucky to get out there and have some battles with. They're a good hockey team, it looks like they even added a little step to their game. Our job is to be prepared and ready to compete for two points tonight."