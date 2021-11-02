Clifford is latest Blue to go on COVID list

Forward Kyle Clifford became the latest Blue to go on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list on Tuesday.

Clifford is the fourth Blue to test positive for COVID this season, and brings to three the number of players on the list right now, joining Ryan O'Reilly and goalie Ville Husso. Brandon Saad was on the list, but has returned to action and was practicing with the team on Tuesday prior to their trip to Los Angeles to start a four-day trip.

"Yeah, that's not good," coach Craig Berube said. "We lose players. I don't know. I really don't have an answer about how this is all going to turn out. That's four guys now. We get Saad back, which is good, so he'll take Clifford's spot and (Joel) Hofer's up for Husso."

The Blues' four COVID cases have been spread out. Saad tested positive on Oct. 21, O'Reilly on Oct. 26, Husso on Oct. 31 and Clifford on Nov. 2. Three is the most players the team has on the list at one time.

Last season, the Blues didn't have anyone go on the COVID list until the very end of the season, when Jake Walman, David Perron and Nathan Walker were out.

O'Reilly is available for the Anaheim game on Nov. 7 and will join the team on the road. Husso and Clifford will miss the entire trip, which includes the three California teams and then goes to Winnipeg.