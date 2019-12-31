Coyotes have had Blues' number lately

GLENDALE, Ariz. _ Yes, the Blues are reigning Stanley Cup champs and all that. But their New Year’s Eve opponent, the Arizona Coyotes, seem to bring out the worst in them.

Since the start of the 2017-18 season, a Coyotes franchise that has missed the playoffs seven straight seasons, is 5-1-1 against St. Louis. They have outscored the Blues 25-13 in those games.

“I was talking about that actually, amongst the guys,” defenseman Vince Dunn said. “We haven’t played our best games against them. I don’t know what it is.

“There’s obviously better teams than them and there’s teams that aren’t as good as them. We have the ability to win all those games that we’ve lost before. But they always gives us their best game I feel like. Their goaltending’s always very good against us.

"They play very well defensively and don’t give us a lot of room. They’re very aggressive in all three zones. So maybe we get into trouble when we try to over-handle the puck a little bit.

“I think it’s just about being direct and being simple tonight. And I think that’ll lead to our offense.”

The puck drops shortly after 8 p.m. Central tonight at Gila River Arena.