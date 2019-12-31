Coyotes have had Blues' number lately

GLENDALE, Ariz. _ Yes, the Blues are reigning Stanley Cup champs and all that. But their New Year’s Eve opponent, the Arizona Coyotes, seem to bring out the worst in them.
Since the start of the 2017-18 season, a Coyotes franchise that has missed the playoffs seven straight seasons, is 5-1-1 against St. Louis. They have outscored the Blues 25-13 in those games.
“I was talking about that actually, amongst the guys,” defenseman Vince Dunn said. “We haven’t played our best games against them. I don’t know what it is.
“There’s obviously better teams than them and there’s teams that aren’t as good as them. We have the ability to win all those games that we’ve lost before. But they always gives us their best game I feel like. Their goaltending’s always very good against us.
"They play very well defensively and don’t give us a lot of room. They’re very aggressive in all three zones. So maybe we get into trouble when we try to over-handle the puck a little bit.
“I think it’s just about being direct and being simple tonight. And I think that’ll lead to our offense.”
The puck drops shortly after 8 p.m. Central tonight at Gila River Arena.
In their only meeting so far this season, shootout goals by Nick Schmaltz and Conor Garland gave Arizona a 3-2 win Nov. 12 at Enterprise Center. The Blues led after both the first and second periods in that game, but couldn’t close it out in regulation.
“I think we played well,” coach Craig Berube said. “We had a lot of shots. We didn’t generate enough goals.”
The Blues outshot the Coyotes 35-22 in that November contest, with their plus-13 shot differential tying for their third-best differential of the season. But all-star goalie Darcy Kuemper was the difference in that game for Arizona.
“I played Midget AAA with him,” forward Brayden Schenn said. “Played against him my whole life and with him a lot. Know him very well. He’s having a heck of a year, NHL all-star. And it’s showing in the team’s record.”
But Kuemper is sidelined with a lower-body injury. Antti Raanta gets the start tonight. Raanta’s been very good against the Blues himself, with a 3-1-2 record, a 2.12 goals-against average and a save percentage of .934 over his career.
The Coyotes will have a new face in the lineup tonight as far as the Blues are concerned _ star forward Taylor Hall. This will be Hall’s seventh game with the Coyotes since the Dec 16 trade with the New Jersey Devils brought the former league MVP to the Valley of the Sun. (It's overcast today.)
“He’s got power, speed, skill, goal-scoring ability,” Schenn said. “Just gives them another weapon up front. I feel like with their lineup up front, they got guys like (Phil) Kessel, (Clayton) Keller, Hall now. A lot of speed up the wings. Pretty responsible centers. So they’re deep and their gonna be tough to play against.”
Speed, defense and goaltending have been the strengths of Arizona recently, but now they’ve got some skill as well. Noting that the Coyotes had 22 first-period shots against Dallas in their most recent game, Berube does not want the Blues to come out flat-footed.
“We gotta be tight on guys,” Berube said. “We talked to our team already about getting the pucks in deep right away and making them play in their end. Controlling the play in the offensive zone. That’s gonna nullify their speed quite a bit when we have the puck.
“So we need the puck tonight. We need to be good with it. And when we don’t have it, we need to check. . . .They’re a good rush team obviously with their speed, so if we can have good gaps by our defense and be tight on people, that’ll kill their speed.”
HOT BLUES
Jaden Schwartz and David Perron both take six-game point streaks into tonight’s game. Schwartz has four goals and seven assists in that span; Perron had four goals and six assists.
Schenn has a five-game streak (three goals, five assists); Alex Pietrangelo has a four-game streak (three goals, four assists).
AT THE WORLD JUNIORS
With an assist in Russia's 6-1 win over Germany Tuesday, Blues prospect Nikita Alexandrov kept his point streak going in the World Junior Championship. He has a point in all four tournament games and has five points overall (one goal, four assists).
Alexandrov was the first player chosen by the Blues in the draft last June, selected with the last pick of the second round, No. 62 overall.
With Blues prospect Joel Hofer back in goal again, Team Canada routed the Czech Republic 7-2 Tuesday on the final day of pool play. Hofer, a 4th-round pick (No. 107 overall) in 2018, stopped 17 of 19 shots.
BLUES LINEUP
Forwards
Schwartz-Schenn-Kyrou
Sundqvist-O’Reilly-Perron
Steen-Thomas-Bozak
MacEachern-de la Rose-Barbashev
Defensemen
Faulk-Pietrangelo
Bouwmeester-Parayko
Dunn-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Allen
COYOTES LINEUP
Forwards
Hall-Dvorak-Garland
Keller-Soderberg-Schmaltz
Crouse-Stepan-Kessel
Grabner-Richardson-Fischer
Defensemen
Ekman-Larsson/Demers
Chychrun-Goligoski
Oesterle-Lyubuskin
Goalie
Raanta
BLUE NOTES
Ryan O’Reilly had a season-high 20 faceoff wins and a season’s-best faceoff percentage (80 percent) in Sunday’s 4-1 win over Winnipeg. That helped the team post a season-high 64 percent faceoff percentage.
_ Pietrangelo has led or shared the team lead in overall shot attempts _ encompassing shots on goal, missed shots and blocked shots _ in 11 of the Blues’ last 14 games. He is generating offense.
_ Pietrangelo is plus-9 over his last four games. His pairing mate, Justin Faulk, is plus-8 over that span.