David Perron's days as a Blue are done as he signs with Red Wings

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong acknowledged the inevitable on Wednesday morning, hours before it became official: David Perron’s latest stint with the Blues is over.

On a day that the St. Louis Blues gave their biggest deal ever to Robert Thomas, signed defenseman Nick Leddy to a four-year deal with a $4 million annual average value and two other free agents, plus with the expectation of a similarly big deal for Jordan Kyrou, the team effectively ran out of salary cap room, not just this season but next season, for the veteran forward. Perron instead signed a two-year deal with Detroit for a reported annual average value of $4.75 million, a raise over the $4 million he got from the Blues.

“Everyone knows how I feel about David," Armstrong said prior to Perron's signing with Detroit, when it was clear the Blues didn't have the room to make a deal. "I don't need to rehash that. Great player, great Blue, been back, gone, been back, gone, been back, gone, been back but regardless of what happens, he's always going to be known as a great Blue and someone that this organization is going to hold fondly well past his retirement days, which I think are a long way away. Again, it's just what we have to do with some of our internal players that make it harder to go out a greater distance."

Earlier, Armstrong said, explaining the salary cap restraints that prevented a deal: "There's other players that are going to be unrestricted free agents that we like. We really love David too, but a year ago on a situation like that, when you trade for (Pavel) Buchnevich and you acquire (Brandon) Saad, the hard part is you can't participate every trade deadline and every summer with a flat cap. That's sort of how that situation unfolded."

In Detroit, Perron will be reunited with four other recent Blues: Robby Fabbri, Oskar Sundqvist, Jake Walman and Ville Husso.

Perron had 27 goals and 30 assists in 67 games for the Blues, one off his career high for goals. His 27 goals were tied for third on the team though he played only 67 games because of another concussion, an issue that has haunted him his entire career.

While he’s played for five NHL teams, all five of his NHL contracts have been with the Blues.

"Definitely a tough loss," said Thomas. "He's a guy that loved being in St. Louis, loved being a Blue. He's a great leader on and off the ice. He competed hard every night and was a huge factor in past seasons and playoffs. Obviously I'd love to have him back. It's hard in the salary cap era. I wish him nothing but the best if he doesn't come back but definitely a tough loss for us."